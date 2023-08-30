Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Sea Spider Boss Fight

The Sea Spider is the boss found at the end of Chapter 2 of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon and is a deadly piece of machinery. Taking to both ground and sky and having many attack options, players that are ill-prepared for encounter found in Mission 14: Ocean Crossing and could end up stuck just a few feet away from the Intercontinental Cargo Launcher that they have spent the whole chapter trying to get to. Luckily, we here at Gameranx have a few tips that can help you squash this spider. This guide will tell players how to defeat The Sea Spider Boss Fight in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

More Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Guides:

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Full Achievement and Trophy List | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Change Weapons, Colors, and More | AC Customization Explained | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – OS Tuning Explained | All OS Upgrades and Which To Unlock Early | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat the HC Helicopter Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Strider Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Juggernaut Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Sulla Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Balteus Boss Fight

How To Defeat The Sea Spider Boss Fight In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Just like many other parts of the game, your AC build plays a massive part in how you approach the Sea Spider. The key to this battle is to stay in the air to make it harder for the Sea Spider’s main cannon to hit you while you rain death from above. Because of this I highly recommend using two SONGBIRDS Grenade Cannons on both of your Back Units are great here since they both fire 2 missiles per shot and both shoot straight forward. I also suggest the 44-141 JVLN ALPHA Detonating Bazooka since it creates a chain of explosions that does a lot to both health and the ACS stagger meter. With all of these explosive weapons working together, you will quickly be able to stagger the Sea Spider. Lastly, the PB-033M ASHMEAD Pile Bunker melee weapon is a great choice as your other Arm weapon as it can do heavy damage when used against the stunned Sea Spider when you fill its ACS meter.

For the body, the main suggestion I would give you is to use the VP-424 Tetrapod Legs. These legs provide a higher weight limit, are able to absorb the recoil of your heavy explosives to maintain your moment when moving and shooting, and most importantly, have a float mechanic that allows you to fly in the air when you jump in the air. Staying in the air and attacking the Sea Spider from the sky is the key to making this fight as painless as possible as it makes certain attacks either impossible or extremely difficult to reach you. Other legs can get you in the air and a good Generator with good EN Recharge can keep you in the air for a decent amount of time, but this Float feature makes this fight much easier by allowing you to stay in the air longer. Speaking of the Generator, I suggest using the VP-20D since it has a lot of EN Capacity, allowing you to stay in the air longer, and decent EN Recharge, allowing you to get your meter back quickly when you return to the ground to get Direct Hit damage after a stagger. Outside of these major suggestions, you can build the rest of your AC as you see it.

The Sea Spider comes with 4 primary attacks in its first phase. Two of these moves rely on the laser cannon on top of its central chassis. This cannon can fire a beam right at you and can also do a horizontal sweep around the arena. In addition to these cannon shots, the Sea Spider’s other long-range option is a series of plasma missiles that will track you. Finally, the Sea Spider also has a devastating stomp attack where it will leap at you and attack you with its two front legs which let off a large Coral explosion on impact.

Utilizing the Tetrapod legs, take to the sky to avoid many of these moves. The Coral stomp becomes a complete non-factor in the air and the laser cannon struggles to get a clear shot at you when it is above it, though this doesn’t mean it’s impossible to get hit by it. When you are above the Sea Spider, you aren’t completely safe as it does launch some tracking plasma missiles, so this strategy doesn’t allow you to completely turn your brain off. You will need to make sure that you manage your EN well so that you dodge the missiles, stay in the air, and don’t find yourself falling back to the ground unable to dodge as this will quickly see you getting crushed by the Sea Spider’s slam attack.

Use your SONGBIRDS and JVLN to quickly build the ACS stagger meter. If all attacks hit from the two SONGBIRDS and the JVLN shot, the Sea Spider will go from an empty ACS meter to a full stagger. Once this happens, drop back to the ground and use your Pile Bunker to deal a healthy bit of Direct Hit damage. This attack will give you a chance to regain your EN for when you return to the air and will give all of your explosives time to reload.

If timed correctly, you should be able to get a full volley of all of your explosives off before the Sea Spider gets out of its stun, dealing a lot of damage. You will need to avoid a few attacks after this process but once all of your weapons are reloaded or recharged, return to the air and start the process all over again.

When the boss reaches around 50% health, it will enter its second phase which I dub the “blossoming flower.” The Sea Spider will take to the sky by outstretching its legs like the petals of a flower. It will shoot lasers from the tips of its legs and will shoot a large energy attack down towards the ground from its center. This phase is made extremely redundant if you are able to get above it and continue the same strategy as before by shooting down on top of it. The only move it has at this point to defend from above is its plasma missiles so if you are able to get up here, you should be able to quickly chip away at its remaining health.

My only suggestion in this phase is to try not to stagger the boss while in the air since the Sea Spider does not return to the ground when stunned. Return to the ground when the boss is one hit away from a full ACS meter and then stun it so that you are able to get your full Pile Bunker hit with full EN so you don’t end up falling out of the sky and missing your attack and Direct Hit opportunity.

Repeat the process of using your SONGBIRDS and JVLN to quickly stagger the Sea Spider and then do your charged Pile Bunker attack to do massive damage over and over until you defeat the Sea Spider!

Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of