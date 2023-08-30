The Elder Scrolls 6 Exits Pre-Production

There is quite a bit of hype over Bethesda’s next major RPG release. Starfield was first teased years ago alongside the next installment to The Elder Scrolls franchise. However, we knew that Starfield would be released first. With the new RPG from the talented folks at Bethesda nearing its release next week or in just two days if you’re an early access player, the attention might soon transition over to what might be next. Today, we’re finding out that Bethesda’s Pete Hines commented on The Elder Scrolls 6.

If you’re unaware of who Pete Hines is, this would be the head of publishing for Bethesda. Pete has been vocal in the past with fans. Offering what insight he would be able to provide for upcoming games or updates. With the focus being on Starfield, Pete Hines has been quite busy providing statements and interviews to media outlets. During a recent conversation with a Spanish media outlet vandal.elespanol.com, which was translated on Resetera, Pete was asked directly about The Elder Scrolls 6.

Specifically, the question was whether fans could expect some news to emerge on the next installment soon after the launch of Starfield. Of course, we know that the development team will continue to work on the video game after its release, including post-launch content additions. However, afterward, the next major release from the studio would be The Elder Scrolls 6. Unfortunately, don’t expect any news soon, according to Pete Hines.

Pete noted that Starfield will remain their priority for a while before they start talking about anything else. With that said, The Elder Scrolls 6 is no longer in pre-production. We were able to learn that The Elder Scrolls 6 has moved into development, but it’s apparently in early development right now. With that said, this is not the only Bethesda employee to make mention of the fantasy RPG. Todd Howard, Bethesda’s game director, also made a small comment recently as he suggested their goal for the upcoming installment would be to provide players with the ultimate fantasy simulator.

At any rate, finer details on what this next game will provide and if it will top the behemoth that was The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will remain a mystery for a while. We’ll just have to enjoy Starfield for the long haul in the meantime. As mentioned, Starfield is releasing soon, and if you’re interested in this space science fiction RPG, you can expect the game to launch officially on September 6, 2023, for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms.