Todd Howard Says The Elder Scrolls 6 Will Be The Ultimate Fantasy-World Simulator

Bethesda is known for delivering some truly remarkable RPGs. While known for The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, their next game is actually a brand new IP. Starfield has recently been in so many headlines as we approach its release date. But that hasn’t stopped some fans from wondering what is around the corner after Starfield. We know that Bethesda is bringing out the next The Elder Scrolls video game. However, details about what The Elder Scrolls 6 will bring are being kept secret.

We knew The Elder Scrolls 6 was being worked on after Starfield. This game was announced several years ago at this point. Bethesda took to the public and revealed their next set of games being developed. The first of which is the upcoming Starfield, a game that is nearly here. Meanwhile, after this game launches into the marketplace and likely well after post-launch content is settled, the developers are going to return and bring out The Elder Scrolls 6. While details are incredibly scarce right now, Todd Howard did make a comment about the game.

GQ recently had an interview with Todd Howard, where most of the content was based around Starfield. But that publication did provide us with just a snippet of information for the next The Elder Scrolls. The publication asked Todd if he regretted announcing the game when they did. Admittedly, Todd noted that he probably wouldn’t announced it more casually. However, there is already some work put into the project. We know it has a codename that Todd is not revealing just yet. But most importantly, it’s a game that will continue to push the fantasy element for players.

According to Todd, while he can’t say much, he did note that the development team is trying to fill the role of bringing the ultimate fantasy-world simulator. Apparently, there are different ways to accomplish this. However, that’s all the famed game director would offer at this point. With The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim first released back in 2011, the wait for this next major installment has been a long one.

It’s like… I don’t want to answer, but I want to be polite. I will say that we want it to fill that role of the ultimate fantasy-world simulator. And there are different ways to accomplish that given the time that has passed. Todd Howard – GQ

At any rate, you will get to enjoy the next major RPG from the Bethesda team this coming month. Currently, Starfield is set to launch on September 6, 2023. When the game is released into the marketplace, you’ll be able to get the game on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.