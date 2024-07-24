Fallout: London Arrives Tomorrow!

Don’t you just love it when video games decide to do things on their own to prove that they can do things as well as the developers? For those who have been following the progress of Fallout: London, you know it’s been a long road since it was first announced back in 2019. The team at FOLON was working on making an entirely new mod that was basically a whole game in and of itself. For the first time, the franchise would go outside of America to London, England, and showcase how things have ‘evolved’ there since the nuclear war decimated the world.

Like many grand scale mods, it was one that had plenty of issues trying to get completed. However, that doesn’t mean that it wasn’t worth it. As noted on their official website, the mod is ready for download, and you’ll be able to play it tomorrow! There is a small catch to this, as you’ll need to ensure you have Fallout 4 and have it reverted back to a previous version so that a recent next-gen update doesn’t interfere with the mods code. However, once you do that, you’ll have full access to the game and all that it offers.

So, what exactly do you get with Fallout: London? Well, as noted, you get an entirely new game set in an entirely new place than before. The FOLON team went full force to not only shape their version of London to fit the “new world” it was in, but they created original characters, hired voice actors to be those characters, mapped all-new quests for people to partake in, and more!

That means that you’re getting pretty much an entirely new game to play, all without having to pay a cent for it. That’s right, because it’s a mod, it’s free! It’s been approved on multiple sites, and it’s ready to go by tomorrow.

That’s important because Bethesda has admitted that while they are going to work on the franchise again in the future, they aren’t going to be releasing anything from it in a while. Part of that is because they’re working on other projects, and so they can’t dedicate resources to it. Plus, they know that there are some serious expectations around the franchise, so rushing one out would cause more harm than good.

So, if you’re hankering for a trip to a different version of the Wasteland, then this is the mod you want to check out!