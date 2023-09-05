Rumor: Metroid Prime 4 May Already Have A Release Window

We now have a new rumor about the long awaited release of Metroid Prime 4.

As reported by Comic Book, an insider named Zippo posted on his own blog that development on Metroid Prime 4 is wrapping up, and that they are planning a release for summer 2024. That may or may not coincide with the announcement of Nintendo’s next console, or come after the announcement. But if that were the case, it would make a great swan song for the Nintendo Switch itself.

Zippo also claims that Nintendo is now employing a new strategy for promoting Metroid Prime 4, which they also used for Pikmin 4. Which is to say, they no longer share any teasers until when the game is close to release.

And loyal fans who followed these games closely do know that Nintendo notoriously shared nothing about both games, until Pikmin 4 itself was close to release. This seems to reflect on an unfortunate conclusion Nintendo has reached when it comes to the rumors and speculation side of video games. Obviously, our own report here is part of that.

Nintendo likely has seen how fans grow expectations too closely based on a demo of a game that is in development, regardless if they explained that said demo is not for a game that was actively in development, or that the games they are making would look and feel different.

This was precisely the situation Nintendo found themselves in when they shared a demo for The Legend of Zelda on Wii U, that was not The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. That demo was taken to be a preview of a game they were already working on. Nintendo likely had to work extra hard to make The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild impressive as a result, knowing it would not meet those expectations completely. They pulled it off that time, but obviously Nintendo did not have to put themselves in that situation again.

Comic Book also points out that other rumors implied that remakes of Metroid Prime 2: Echoes and Metroid Prime 3: Corruption are in development following Metroid Prime Remastered. The end result of this would be making the Switch a prime platform to play all the Metroid Prime games, and most of the Metroid games in general.

There would be a parallel there between Metroid and Pikmin as well, as the Switch has emerged as the prime current platform to play all the mainline Pikmin games.

As always, GameRanx cannot verify the veracity of this information, but it is all at least credible enough to be worth reporting on.