Genshin Impact: Hydro Traveler Constellation Guide

The Traveler can now resonate with the power of Hydro using the Statue of the Seven in Fontaine. However, only two Constellations are available.

As the free 5-Star character in Genshin Impact, the Traveler’s Constellation acts differently than all the other characters. Instead of getting more than one Traveler – completely impossible – you receive Constellation Activation Materials through various in-game tasks. Each version of the Traveler has a different Constellation set.

Genshin Impact: Hydro Traveler Talent Guide | Genshin Impact: Lynette Ascension Materials | Genshin Impact: Lyney Constellation Guide

The Hydro Traveler uses the Memory of Running Stream. Currently, you can get the Hydro Traveler to C2. The rest will become available in a later update. You will receive one Memory of Running Stream by completing Act II of the Fontaine Archon Quest. The other is a reward for leveling up the Fontaine Statue of the Seven to Level 3.

C1 – Swelling Lake

Picking up a Sourcewater Droplet will restore 2 Energy to the Traveler. The Traveler’s Elemental Burst, Rising Waters, has a very high energy cost. This helps cut down on it a little on the 80 Energy requirement. But that Burst really isn’t worth the cost.

C2 – Trickling Purity

The Movement SPD of Rising Waters’ bubble will decrease by 30%. Additionally, its duration increases by 3 seconds. Right now, this is the Traveler’s best Constellation because it makes Rising Waters slightly better. Basically, the bubble slows down so it has a chance to hit enemies on its path multiple times. The duration then increases to 7 seconds, allowing for at least 14 hits by the bubble (one hit every 0.5 seconds).

C3 – Turbulent Ripples

Upon activation, the Traveler’s Elemental Skill – Aquacrest Saber – gains 3 Talent Levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C4 – Pouring Descent

When the Traveler uses Aquacrest Saber, they will create an Aquacrest Aegis. Aquacrest Aegis can absorb 10% of the Traveler’s Max HP in DMG and it will absorb Hydro DMG with 250% effectiveness. The Aquacrest Aegis will exist until the Traveler finishes using the Skill.

Once every 2 seconds, after a Dewdrop hits an enemy, if the Traveler is protected by Aquacrest Aegis, the DMG Absorption of the Aegis will be restored by 10% of the Traveler’s Max HP. If the Traveler is not protected by an Aegis, one will be redeployed.

C5 – Churning Whirlpool

Upon activation, the Traveler’s Elemental Burst – Rising Waters – gains 3 Talent Levels. Its maximum upgrade level becomes 15.

C6 – Tides of Justice

When the Traveler picks up a Sourcewater Droplet, they will restore HP to a nearby party member with the lowest remaining HP percentage based on 6% of said member’s Max HP. Without C6, the Sourcewater Droplet only restores HP to the Traveler. Now, the Traveler can function as an emergency healer.

Though the Traveler is the only one who can pick up the Sourcewater Droplet, this allows your low HP characters to be off-field while the Traveler potentially absorbs damage through the Aquacrest Aegis. Since 4 Sourcewater Droplets can exist per Aquacrest Saber use, the Traveler can restore up to 24% of a party member’s Max HP.