Genshin Impact: Hydro Traveler Talent Guide

The Traveler can now resonate with the power of Hydro. The Elemental Skill is the best part of this Element.

A new Genshin Impact region means a new Traveler element. Fontaine is the land of Hydro, so resonating with a Statue of Seven grants the Traveler a Hydro attack set. Unfortunately, Hydro Traveler plays about on par with Electro Traveler. For how useful Hydro can be on a team, the Traveler is lacking in places where characters like Xingqiu and Kamisato Ayato shine.

Focus on boosting the Traveler’s Elemental Skill. This will do the most Hydro damage and allow you to heal if you hold the Skill. If you want Hydro damage, level up the Elemental Burst next. Otherwise, if you’re not relying on the Traveler for Hydro application, then you can go for the Normal Attack. If done correctly, you can get the Traveler’s Normal Attack up to 1,500 damage on a hit.

Combat Talents

Normal Attack – Foreign Stream

Nothing in the Normal Attack Talent changes between the different Traveler forms. The Traveler can perform up to 5 consecutive attacks. Neither the Traveler’s Skill nor Burst infuses any Normal Attacks, so you’ll never do Elemental DMG with the Normal Attack.

Elemental Skill – Aquacrest Saber

The Traveler’s Skill changes depending on if you press or hold it. If you press it, the Traveler unleashes a Torrent Surge that deals Hydro DMG. If you hold the Skill, you can aim. The Traveler will constantly fire Dewdrops where you aim for a certain amount of time. When the duration ends, the Traveler performs the Torrent Surge.

The second part of the hold Skill is Suffusion. If the Traveler has more than 50% HP, Dewdrop DMG will increase depending on the Traveler’s Max HP. The Traveler will also lose a fixed amount of HP every second.

Finally, the Traveler deals Pneuma-aligned Hydro DMG. At certain intervals after using Torrent Surge, the Skill unleashes Pneuma-aligned Spiritbreath Thorns which also deal DMG.

Elemental Burst – Rising Waters

The Traveler launches a slow-moving bubble that deals continuous Hydro DMG to nearby opponents in its path. It will only travel in one direction and you cannot control it after launch.

Passive Talents

1st Ascension – Spotless Waters

This applies only to the hold version of Aquacrest Saber. After a Dewdrop hits an opponent, a Sourcewater Droplet will be generated near the Traveler. One Droplet can be created every second. Each use of Aquacrest Saber can create up to 4 Droplets. If the Traveler picks it up, the Droplet will restore 7% HP. You can restore up to 28% HP per Aquacrest Saber. The Droplets will only restore HP for the Traveler, but they will stay on the field for a short amount of time. So if you swap the Traveler out and in again, the Droplets will most likely be there.

4th Ascension – Clear Waters

If the Traveler consumes HP while using the hold version of the Aquacrest Saber, the ending Torrent Surge will deal Bonus DMG equal to 45% of the total HP consumed by Suffusion. The bonus can deal up to 5,000 DMG.

Combat Talent Materials

Remember, each Combat Talent can go up to Level 10. To triple crown a character, multiply all materials by three.