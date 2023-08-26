Genshin Impact: Lynette Talent Guide

Lynette primarily relies on her Elemental Burst for Anemo DMG. If she doesn't have any Constellations, her Elemental Burst Talent should be prioritized.

Lynette is the first 4-Star Fontaine character introduced in Genshin Impact Version 4.0. She is an Anemo character who specializes in Swirl reactions through her Elemental Burst. Since her secondary stat is Anemo Bonus DMG, you won’t get far with boosting her Physical DMG. Instead, focus on her Elemental Mastery for the best results.

Since Lynette relies on reactions, make sure to level up her Elemental Burst first. This is where most of her damage comes from, which she can apply on and off-field. Next, go for her Elemental Skill. It will both deal damage and heal Lynette. Finally, save her Normal Attack for last. This is the least useful Talent since it never deals Anemo DMG.

Combat Talents

Normal Attack – Rapid Ritesword

Lynette can perform up to 4 consecutive strikes with her sword. Nothing fancy happens here, so focus on Lynette’s Elemental Skill and Burst.

Elemental Skill – Enigmatic Feint

Using Lynette’s Elemental Skill causes her to perform an Enigma Thrust. Different effects will occur depending on if you press or hold the Skill. With a press, Lynette simply performs an Enigma Thrust. The Enigma Thrust deals Anemo DMG and will restore Lynette’s HP based on her Max HP. In the 4 seconds afterward, she will lose a certain amount of HP per second.

If you hold the Skill, Lynette will enter the Pilfering Shadow state and apply a Shadowsign to a nearby opponent. While in the Pilfering Shadow state, you can control Lynette and cancel the state prematurely by using the Skill again. Upon termination, Lynette will use the Enigma Thrust on the opponent marked with Shadowsign. However, if the opponent gets too far away from Lynette, the Shadowsign will disappear.

Finally, the Skill contains Arkhe: Ousia. When Lynette uses Enigma Thrust, she will unleash a Surging Blade at specific intervals. Surging Blade will deal Ousia-aligned Anemo DMG.

Elemental Burst – Magic Trick: Astonishing Shift

Using Lynette’s Burst unleashes the Bogglecat Box and deals AoE Anemo DMG. The Bogglecat Box will taunt nearby opponents and deal Anemo DMG every second.

Additionally, the Bogglecat Box will fire Vivid Shots after Elemental Absorption. It can absorb one Element per duration, with the Vivid Shots dealing DMG from the absorbed Element in 2-second intervals. The Bogglecat Box can absorb Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro. Keep in mind that Lynette has an absorption priority: Cryo, Pyro, Hydro, then Electro.

Passive Talents

1st Ascension – Sophisticated Synergy

Within 10 seconds after using Lynette’s Elemental Burst, all party members will receive an ATK buff depending on the number of Elemental Types in your party. This Talent will account for all four of your party members. The more Elemental Types in your party, the higher the ATK buff will be. If you have a Mono-Anemo team, the ATK buff will start at 8%. For each additional Elemental Type, the buff increases by 4% for a maximum of 20%.

4th Ascension – Props Positively Prepped

After the Bogglecat Box summoned through Lynette’s Elemental Burst performs Elemental Conversion, the Burst will deal 15% more DMG. This buff will end when the Bogglecat Box’s duration ends.

Utility Passive – Loci-Based Mnemonics

Fontaine introduced players to the diving mechanic. Lynette assists with the learning curve by showing the location of nearby Recovery Orbs on your minimap. When you touch an orb, Lynette increases the amount of Aquatic Stamina and HP regained from the Orbs by 25%. For this Passive to work, Lynette needs to be on your active team.

Combat Talent Materials

Remember, each Combat Talent can go up to Level 10. To triple crown a character, multiply all materials by three.