Genshin Impact: Lyney Talent Guide

After being teased since the beginning of our journey, Genshin Impact Version 4.0 introduces us to Fontaine. Lyney and Lynette take their place as the first 5-Star and 4-Star Fontaine characters, respectively. Lyney is a Pyro Bow character and seemingly combines Amber and Yoimiya into one.

Lyney does most of his damage through his Normal and Charged Attacks. His Charged Attack deploys his Grin-Malkin Hat and affects its Pyrotechnic Strike damage. However, the Grin-Malkin Hat’s DMG scales off of Lyney’s Normal Attack DMG. To increase the effects of either the Grin-Malkin Hat’s or Pyrotechnic Strike’s DMG, you need to level up the Normal Attack Talent. Prioritize his Normal Attack Talent, with the Elemental Skill Talent coming in second. You can wait on enhancing Lyney’s Elemental Burst.

Combat Talents

Normal Attack – Card Force Translocation

Lyney can perform up to 4 consecutive attacks. However, he relies on his Charged Attack to summon the Grin-Malkin Hat. His Charged Attack has 2 levels. At Level 1, Lyney fires a Pyro-infused arrow. At Level 2, he fires a Prop Arrow and summons a Grin-Malkin Hat. The Prop Arrow deals Pyro DMG and spawns the Grin-Malkin Hat wherever it hits.

If Lyney fires a Prop Arrow and he has more than 60% HP, he consumes a portion of his HP to generate one Prop Surplus stack. Lyney can have a maximum of 5 Prop Surplus stacks and can only drop 60% of his Max HP through gaining Prop Surplus stacks. These stacks later come into play when using Lyney’s Skill.

The Grin-Malkin Hat is considered under Lyney’s Normal Attack Talent, so its damage will scale off of that Talent. The Grin-Malkin Hat will taunt nearby opponents and absorb attacks. Each enemy can be taunted once every 5 seconds. The Hat gains a percentage of Lyney’s Max HP and will stay on the field until it’s destroyed or its duration ends. Once that happens, the Hat will fire a Pyrotechnic Strike at one nearby opponent, dealing Pyro DMG. Unless you have Lyney at C1, only one Grin-Malkin Hat can exist at any given time.

Finally, Lyney aligns with Arkhe: Pneuma. When Lyney fires a Prop Arrow, it will generate a Spiritbreath Thorn at its hit location. This deals Pneuma-aligned Pyro DMG.

Elemental Skill – Bewildering Lights

Once activated, Lyney will consume all Prop Surplus stacks and deal AoE Pyro DMG to the enemies in front of him. The more stacks Lyney has, the more his DMG increases, and the more HP he regenerates. If there’s a Grin-Malkin Hat on the field, it will explode and deal AoE Pyro DMG equal to that of a Pyrotechnic Strike. Since the Grin-Malkin Hat is tied to Lyney’s Charged Attack, damage from this explosion is considered Charged Attack DMG.

Elemental Burst – Wondrous Trick: Miracle Parade

Lyney turns himself into a Grin-Malkin Cat. This operates much like Oz when you use Fischl’s Burst. You can control Cat Lyney for a bit and set him up in front of enemies. When the Grin-Malkin Cat gets close to enemies, it will inflict Pyro DMG. When the Grin-Malkin Cat duration ends, Lyney will deal AoE Pyro DMG, summon a Grin-Malkin Hat, and gain one Prop Surplus stack. If you don’t really like Cat Lyney or you don’t need to move Lyney around, you can cancel the Grin-Malkin Cat early by selecting Lyney’s Elemental Skill. While in the Grin-Malkin Cat state, Lyney gains a 50% DMG Reduction.

Passive Talents

1st Ascension – Perilous Performance

If Lyney consumes HP when he fires a Prop Arrow, the resulting Grin-Malkin Hat will restore 3 Energy to Lyney and its DMG will increase by 80% of Lyney’s ATK. This will only take effect if the arrow hits an opponent.

4th Ascension – Conclusive Ovation

Lyney gains a great Pyro buff with this Talent. If an enemy is affected by Pyro, Lyney’s DMG to that enemy is increased by 60%. Additionally, each Pyro party member other than Lyney increases that DMG by another 20%. Lyney can deal up to 100% increased DMG to opponents affected by Pyro in this way. To get the full effect of this Talent, you need at least 2 more Pyro characters on your team. This leaves your last slot open for another Element. Due to Lyney’s HP consumption, a Shield Support may be a good character to put in this slot.

Utility Passive – Trivial Observations

When Lyney is in your active party, he will display the location of nearby Fontaine Specialties on the mini-map. This is similar to Yanfei’s Utility Passive.

Combat Talent Materials

Remember, each Combat Talent can go up to Level 10. To triple crown a character, multiply all materials by three.