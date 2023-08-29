Nintendo Switch Successor Console Rumored To Feature Camera

It’s no secret that Nintendo is working on a new console. The Nintendo Switch is certainly at the end of its lifecycle after being available for the past several years. Of course, Nintendo was likely hopeful the stock left for the Nintendo Switch would quickly be bought out and give an incentive to continue pushing out software for the platform. But it’s about time that we saw what the successor of the Nintendo Switch will bring out. With no official reveal for the platform yet, all we have to go off of right now are rumors.

There’s no shortage of rumors either when it comes to the video game industry. We’ve seen a few come out for the Nintendo Switch successor as well. Again, none of the details released so far are confirmed to be real. But that hasn’t stopped some fans from hoping this next big release will deliver something just as iconic and thrilling of an experience as the Nintendo Switch did when it first hit the marketplace. One of the latest rumors to circulate online comes from Angie on Resetera. This industry insider has made some notable claims in the past, which proved to be true, according to the publication Wccftech.

On the forum, Angie noted that a good friend and former Atlus insider confirmed to them that the new Nintendo console will come with a camera function. However, they are uncertain if this is a camera feature that would set Nintendo up for VR capabilities. At any rate, that might further indicate that this new console will again keep the same portable and docked form factor that the Nintendo Switch featured.

Again, none of this is confirmed; in fact, we’ve been seeing rumors about this upcoming console for quite a good while. It wasn’t long ago that we reported on a rumor suggesting Nintendo would be revealing the new console to highlight at Gamescom. So it’s anyone’s guess right now as to what this next-generation console platform will provide to fans and just when we will be able to get our hands on the new platform.

In the meantime, we know that Nintendo is still bringing out some games for their current Nintendo Switch platform. One of which, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, is set to have a Nintendo Direct tomorrow. This is the new upcoming 2D side-scrolling adventure that will be released into the marketplace this October 20, 2023.