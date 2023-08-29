Nintendo Announces Super Mario Bros Wonder Direct

We’re in the part of the year where Nintendo fans are all but begging for a new Nintendo Direct to come so that they can learn more about the titles coming out this year and the ones that they can look forward to in the next. As we’ve noted in the past, Nintendo has a strong record of doing Directs in September, as they’ve had one in the month going back to 2016. So fans were ready to hear an announcement sooner or later about when we might have this Direct. But Super Mario Bros Wonder has come out to announce something that could put a spin on that.

Nintendo of America went onto Twitter today and posted that a Super Mario Bros Wonder Direct would be coming on August 31st. The Direct will be 15 minutes long and focus solely on the game and what makes it tick. That’s important for various reasons. First, the only glimpse we’ve gotten of the game came from the original trailer that was dropped at the last Nintendo Direct in June. As such, we honestly don’t know too much about the game and how everything works.

Specifically, we need to learn more about the “Wonder Flowers,” how they can manipulate the world around you, and the various effects we can anticipate having once we use them. We’ve seen in the first trailer that the flowers can cause some rather cartoonish effects on things like the flags, warp pipes, and even enemies. So it’ll be interesting to see if Nintendo has something else up its sleeve with this game to make it stand out even more. There have also been rumors about online play within the title, such as co-op. So a focused Direct could provide details on that.

Join us for an in-depth look at Mario's latest 2D side-scrolling adventure in the livestreamed Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct!



📆 August 31st

🕓 7am PT / 10am ET

⏳ Roughly 15 minutes



Watch the #SuperMarioBrosWonder #NintendoDirect here: https://t.co/cLiWEN2hHd pic.twitter.com/Nyb3bqnZ4R — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 29, 2023

The other reason this is important is that this doesn’t mean that we won’t get a full Nintendo Direct in September. Nintendo has done mini-Directs like these, where they focus on a specific game so that they can talk about other titles more in their main Directs. The twist here is that Mario’s upcoming title is easily one of the two biggest games remaining this year. The other is a remake of a classic Mario RPG.

It’s also possible that Nintendo simply doesn’t want to have a big Direct in September, and thus, we could get another mini-direct like this one. Only time will tell what is going to happen.