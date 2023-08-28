Fans Are Falling In Love With Starfield’s Leaked Neon City Footage

It’s hard to believe that we’re approaching the release date for Starfield. The video game was first introduced years ago, prior to the eventual acquisition of Microsoft. Now that Bethesda is under the control of Xbox, fans who have been waiting on the release of Starfield will need to enjoy this game on the PC or Xbox Series X/S platforms. But with a massive game, it wouldn’t be too long before leaks started to hit the web. One of the more recent leaks is based on Neon city.

Neon was first discovered to be a fishing-focused area. However, it was eventually transformed into what you can consider a futuristic playground for adults. A psychedelic drug was uncovered and made available within Neon. Soon, it has turned into a tourist destination filled with glitz, glamor, and fun. But within the city, I’m sure you’ll uncover some dark corridors that will seek easy prey. Today, we’re finding more leaks emerging online for Starfield, this time focused on Neon. So far, the reception fans who have seen the leaks are left admiring the work put into this location.

On Reddit, a series of leaks was showcased for Neon, and it has fans eager to explore the area. Already, fans can’t wait to see just how incredibly bright and vivid this location will be with the likes of an OLED display. Others are demanding that the person who designed the city for Starfield needs an immediate raise. The best part is that this is likely just scratching the surface of places players will be able to admire and dive into.

Meanwhile, we still have a slight wait on our hands before Starfield is here. The game is set to launch on September 6, 2023. Of course, between now and then, we’ll continue to see marketing materials and leaks showcasing the game. In fact, just today, we saw both happen, such as Starfield’s character backgrounds, traits, and skills getting detailed in a series of leaks. Likewise, Bethesda recently tweeted to highlight Starfield being a game that will allow players to tell their own stories.

Again, Starfield will be available to pick up and play on September 6, 2023. That’s, of course, if you’re not set to receive early access to the game. But when this title officially drops, you’ll find it available for the Xbox Series X/S, PC, and the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. In the meantime, you can check out a game trailer for the game in the video we have embedded below.