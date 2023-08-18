Sony PlayStation Store Offers Some Massive Discounts For August

We don’t have to tell you that video games are expensive. The sales and promotions you can get into might save you from digging deep into your wallets. After all, with this generation of video game console platforms, we saw the price hike for standard AAA titles. So if you’re not looking to spend $69.99 for a new game, waiting for those discount deals might be your best bet. Again, plenty of sales and promotions go on each day. For instance, you can even find deals directly on your favorite platform’s digital storefront. Today, we have a deal promo to highlight for those that frequent the PlayStation Store.

The PlayStation Store just ended its summer sale that discounted several video game titles. However, just because that sale is over doesn’t mean there are not any deals to be had. You can find some sales right now that will go on through August 30, 2023. This is the August Savings deal promo being featured right now. You can find a wide range of video games featured at a price cut. If you’re after something new for the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, then check out some of the sales highlights down below.

PlayStation Store August Savings Promo

F1 23 $41.99

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty $41.99

UFC 4 $10.19

Gang Beasts $7.99

No Man’s Sky $29.99

The Callisto Protocol $31.49

Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time $19.79

A Way Out $5.99

Spyro Reignited Trilogy $13.99

Mafia II: Definitive Edition $9.89

Mafia III: Definitive Edition $9.89

Dead Island Definitive Collection $4.49

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag $5.99

South Park: The Stick of Truth $7.49

Far Cry 5 $8.99

Detroit: Become Human $9.99

BioShock: The Collection $9.99

Code Vein $8.99

Layers of Fear $23.99

Rayman Legends $3.99

Kingdom Come: Deliverance $5.99

Diablo II: Resurrected $13.19

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe $19.99

EA Sports PGA Tour Deluxe Edition $42.49

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration $5.99

Again, this is just scratching the surface of the deals and discounts you can take advantage of right now on the PlayStation Store. You’ll want to check out the official storefront to see what games might be featured at a discount. You very well might find something on your backlog or a game that you might have completely missed out on. To view this sale page, in particular, then check it out right here.