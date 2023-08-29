Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Gets Two New Character Spotlights

There have been many attempts to capture the success that the Super Smash Bros franchise has had over the years. Recently, multiple brands have stepped up to the plate to “shoot their shot” and attempt something both fun and nostalgic. For Nickelodeon, they released a fighting game in 2021 that mashed up many of their most iconic characters and delivered a surprising whole experience. As a result, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is coming out later this year, and the team behind the title has slowly been giving out spotlight trailers for some of the new characters you can control. Two of those trailers came out today.

The first one is Raphael of the TMNT. Two of his brothers, Leonardo and Michelangelo, were in the original, and it’s already been confirmed that we get the rest of the TMNT in the sequel, including April! Raphael is the most fiery of the group, and that’s reflected in the game via his speed. He’s stated in the character trailer to be the fastest character in the fighting title. That means you’ll be able to rush in, get lots of combos going, or ensure that a foe doesn’t attempt an escape from you. Naturally, this will cause the occasional problem, as that speed can mean you’re literally rushing into danger. So, if you choose Raph, you better be careful about where you are and how fast you decide to fight.

You can watch his character trailer below:

Next up, we have the infamous Plankton, aka the nemesis of Spongebob Squarepants. Well, one of them, anyway. Plankton is always scheming to find the secret recipe to the Krusty Krab’s crabby patties and is always thwarted by Spongebob or Mr. Krabs. But that doesn’t stop him from returning with another bold plan or strategy.

Given his size, it’s not a shock that he uses a mech suit to deal damage and endure enemy strikes. His biggest advantage is that he can do long-range strikes via projectiles. But if you were to get in close, he could swat you away with his mechanical limbs. The tradeoff is that while he’s powerful, he’s very slow. So you need to be mindful of your movements and where your foes are at all times.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 aims to top what the original did while expanding its roster. Hopefully, more character trailers like these will pop up so that gamers can know what to expect in the future.