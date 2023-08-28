Mortal Kombat 1 Will Also Feature Guest Kameo Fighters

The NetherRealm Studios team is bringing out another Mortal Kombat installment. While some might have assumed that after the conclusion of Mortal Kombat 11, we would see Mortal Kombat 12. However, NetherRealm Studios is instead bringing out a reboot with Mortal Kombat 1. This game is set in a new timeline, so there’s room to make adjustments or changes to the roster of characters we’ve come to know and love over the years. But with it comes a new collection of guest fighters.

If you’re familiar with the Mortal Kombat franchise, you know that there are a few additional characters from other IPs that get added into the mix. These guest fighters are always a thrill to see get announced and added to the roster. But with this upcoming game, we’re getting a slight change to the gameplay. Players will find that this game will include Kameo characters. These are additional characters that will assist you in a fight. Players can essentially tap a button and call your Kameo fighter to help in a combo.

These are not tag team partners, so don’t expect to swap to another character upon calling for their aid. Instead, they are only there to help bring out some combo moves or additional firepower against your opponent. But a new marketing campaign in Brazil further unveiled some additional details about these Kameo fighters. According to the post, which was translated and posted on Reddit, we can expect to see some guest Kameo fighters.

We don’t know who might be added as a guest Kameo fighter right now. Right now, Kameo fighters revealed have already been attached to the Mortal Kombat roster at some point in the franchise’s history. Meanwhile, it might make it so that the upcoming guest fighters being added to Mortal Kombat 1 will come with an additional guest Kameo fighter. But right now, we’ll have actually to wait and see if that is the case.

The other aspects of the marketing campaign reveal that Kameo fighters can bring out exclusive fatalities and even be active in part of the post-launch campaign. So we can expect another storyline campaign expansion release later on. For now, fans can continue to guess as to what characters will be added to the mix.

Currently, Mortal Kombat 1 is set to launch on September 19, 2023. When the game is released next month, you’ll find it available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC platform. For now, you can check out a trailer for the video game embedded below.