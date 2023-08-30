Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – All Chapter 1 Combat Log Locations | Combat Log Collector Achievement Guide

While you take contracts and complete missions in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, there are several collectibles that you can come across that provide you with unique unlocks and weapons along the way. These collectibles are known as Combat Logs and as the name suggests, they are items that you are going to need to really fight for if you want to get them. Collecting all of the Combat Logs in the game will unlock the Combat Log Collector Achievement and Trophy. Some of these Logs can be found by certain defeating enemies that are required for progressing through the mission, but some of these Log-carrying foes are very missable. So, allow me to point you in the direction of all of these Combat Logs, starting with Chapter 1. This guide will show players where to find all Combat Logs in Chapter 1 of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

All Chapter 1 Combat Log Locations In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Players will need to defeat specific enemies that have an icon to the left of their health bar. Collecting these Combat Logs will add them to a collection which will provide rewards when you reach certain milestones. There are 4 tiers of Combat Logs: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. The higher the tier, the more they add to the Combat Log level. There are a total of 9 Combat Logs found in Chapter 1 across 5 different missions.

Destroy The Transport Helicopters

1 Silver Combat Log

The first Combat Log is found in a BAWS Tetrapod found during Mission 4: Destroy the Transport Helicopter. After destroying the first two objectives in the mission, you will be pointed up to a landing zone at the top of a cliff.

The Tetrapod comes with three basic weapons: the SG-026 HALDEMAN Shotgun, the HI-32: BU-TT/A Pulse Blade, and a WP-60LCS Laser Cannon on its shoulder. These will cover all of the ranges of engagements so the best way to combat the enemy is to bait out moves that you can confidently dodge and use the opportunity to punish. The shotgun will cover both close and medium ranges while the railgun will try and snipe faraway players. The sword will be used mostly for close engagements, but the attack does cover a good distance so it might sometimes be used to get in close to a player that is sitting at a certain range.

The railgun will notify the player that an attack is coming with a sound cue and a flashing square around the weapon just before it fires, so players can definitely stick to a distance, taking shots from range until the railgun fires and then moving in for a powerful melee attack. Players can also stick very close and dodge the sword attacks and punish with a shotgun of their own or use their own sword. The key here is to fill the ACS stagger meter and then unload with all of your weaponry since this enemy takes a massive amount of Direct Hit damage. Once the enemy is defeated, players will receive the Silver-Tier Combat Log and it will be added to their collection of logs at the end of the mission.

Destroy The Test AC

1 Silver Combat Log

Mission 5: Destroy the Test AC consists of only a single enemy: A student AC Pilot who is piloting the experimental vessel for Balam Industries’ Dafeng group. Not only is he the only enemy in the level, but he also carries a Silver Combat Log. The Tester AC uses the HI-32: BU-TT/A Pulse Blade, an MA-J-201 RANSETSU-AR Burst Assault Rifle, and a BML-G3/PO4ACT-01 Active Homing Missile Launcher. This means players will need to contend with heavy-tracking missiles as well as volleys of bullets from their rifle.

While dangerous, the best strategy here is to stay close and use your pulse blade to do heavy damage to the ACS of the Student Pilot. This will draw out his own pulse blade attacks, but a quick AC should be able to dodge his attacks. While dodging, cover escape with some missile barrages to do some damage while avoiding damage. When you get separated from the enemy AC, use your own gun to keep pressure on their ACS.

Attack The Dam Complex

2 Combat Logs: 1 Silver Log and 1 Gold Log

During Mission 6: Attack the Dam Complex, you will find two Combat Logs as you make your way through the mission. You will find a frozen lake after destroying the second generator as part of the level’s main objective. Go to the right side of the frozen lake and fly up to the top of the dam to find another frozen lake as well as another BAWS Tetrapod. Once again, this Tetrapod carries a Silver Combat Log and is similar to the one that was found in Mission 4: Destroy the Transport Helicopters. It uses an SG-026 HALDEMAN Shotgun and the HI-32: BU-TT/A Pulse Blade along with a WP-60LCS Laser Cannon on its shoulder. The approach to this battle is the same as the encounter from before, meaning the player should use their HI-32: BU-TT/A pulse blade to do heavy damage to the mechs ACS to stagger it.

Watch out for the enemy’s pulse blade attacks and dodge accordingly. Make sure you use your rockets to cover your dodges and your gun when distance is made between the two of you to keep constant pressure on the ACS meter. Once the enemy is stunned, unload with all of your weaponry since this enemy takes a massive amount of Direct Hit damage.

The second Combat Log is found on the way to the last generator, the AC pilot known as Index Dunham. Battling with his AC Burning Pickaxe. Dunham uses the MA-J-201 RANSETSU-AR Burst Assault Rifle, the DF-BA-06 XUAN-GE Bazooka, and the BML-G1/PO3VTC-08 Vertical Missile Launcher.

When these weapons are fired, it takes time for them to reload, so use this time to get in close and use your pulse blade to do heavy ACS damage. When at the medium range, use your gun of choice to keep up the pressure and then use the openings to overwhelm Dunham. Once the ACS is full and the enemy is staggered, use all of your weaponry to do massive Direct Hit damage and then repeat the process until the AC is destroyed. When he is defeated, you will get a Gold Combat Log.

Operation Wallclimber

3 Bronze Combat Logs

Right at the start of Mission 8, go to the area furthest to the right of the starting area to find a trio of MT Units at a base. All 3 of them carry a Bronze Combat Log. Eliminate all of them to get these Combat Logs.

Retrieve Combat Logs

1 Gold Combat Log

In Mission 9, travel to the crater at the center of the level and you will be attacked by an AC Pilot named Little Ziyi will attack you. She is wielding 2 Iridium Grenade Launchers in her hands along with an SI-29L SUTT/C Pulse Buckler shield. Like the other AC Pilots, the best way to beat Little Ziyi is to use your Pulse Blade to build the ACS stagger meter and then dump all of the damage you can into the AC. You will get a Gold Combat Log when Ziyi is defeated.

Attack The Watchpoint

1 Gold Combat Log

The final Combat Log is found halfway through Chapter 11: Attack the Watchpoint as an independent mercenary known as Sulla will attack you and carries a Gold Combat Log. Sulla’s weaponry can be hard to avoid with the Pulse Gun covering a lot of your movement options and the Plasma Missile Launcher can track you very well with its three consecutive shots. This is where a quicker body build will come in handy, as will your own Plasma Missiles and melee weapon. These both do a good job of building ACS stagger from both far distances and close up while any form of gun like the Rifles or Pulse Gun will provide consistent pressure to keep the meter from dropping. Once he is staggered, use all of your weaponry to tear through his health with Direct Hit Damage. Rinse and repeat until he is dead. Check out Gameranx’s full guide on how to defeat the Sulla boss fight here. Defeating Sulla will drop a Gold Combat Log.

This is all of the Combat Logs in Chapter 1 of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. Check out Gameranx’s guide of where to find all the Combat Logs in Chapter 2 here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.