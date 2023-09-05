Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – All Chapter 2 Combat Log Locations | Combat Log Collector Achievement Guide

While you take contracts and complete missions in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, there are several collectibles that you can come across that provide you with unique unlocks and weapons along the way. These collectibles are known as Combat Logs and as the name suggests, they are items that you are going to need to really fight for if you want to get them. Collecting all of the Combat Logs in the game will unlock the Combat Log Collector Achievement and Trophy. Some of these Logs can be found by certain defeating enemies that are required for progressing through the mission, but some of these Log-carrying foes are very missable. So, allow me to point you in the direction of all of these Combat Logs. After making contact with Ayre in Mission 11: Attack the Watchpoint, it’s time to head to Grid 086 and make your way through Chapter 2, the game’s shortest chapter, and gather its collectibles along the way. This guide will show players where to find all Combat Logs in Chapter 2 of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

All Chapter 2 Combat Log Locations In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Players will need to defeat specific enemies that have an icon to the left of their health bar. Collecting these Combat Logs will add them to a collection which will provide rewards when you reach certain milestones. There are 4 tiers of Combat Logs: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. The higher the tier, the more they add to the Combat Log level. There are a total of 13 Combat Logs found in Chapter 2 across 2 different missions.

Infiltrate Grid 086

9 Combat Logs: 5 Bronze, 3 Silver, 1 Gold

In the first mission of Chapter 2, you will find the first Combat Log not too far after the start of the mission. After getting through the first area and boosting up to a second floor of the tracks you begin on, you will find an AC Pilot known as “Invincible” Rummy. Defeat him to progress further and also collect a Silver Combat Log.

After defeating Rummy, a door will unlock, bringing you to a wide-open area. Fly up to the bridge that is above you to the left. You will be pointed in the direction of a door. Instead of going through it, turn around and travel down this bridge to find a few enemies carrying Combat Logs.

Travel down the bridge and keep an eye on your left. You will eventually find a platform you can jump down onto. There are two MT Units here, both of them carrying a Silver Combat Unit.

Get back on the bridge and continue going away from the door you are meant to open. Once again, you will find another platform with two other enemies on it. Both of these enemies also carry Bronze Combat Units.

Make your way to the next room and go over to the left where a smelter can be found with molten metal being poured into it. There is an opening in this smelting machine that you can climb into to find a hidden room. Here, you will battle another AC Pilot carrying a Gold Combat Log.

Now, follow the marker to a door in the room that had the smelter and progress into the machine. Once through the door, you will see a structure that you will need to fly over to. Go to the platform a little to the right which my character is looking at in the image below.

Once, on this platform, you will find a wall that leads up to another floor. Go to the right and go around the corner to find a trio of enemies that have Bronze Combat Logs. Defeat the enemies to get the last collectibles in the mission.

Ocean Crossing

4 Bronze Combat Logs

From the first mission to the last mission of the chapter, take the elevator at the start of the mission to the outdoor area that has orbital lasers aiming down from the sky. Quickly make your way to the grated floor shown in the image below to get yourself some cover.

Drop down into the hole and follow the path towards the blue objective marker. As you reach the outside again, immediately look to the right to see two flying drones. Each one of them has a Bronze Combat Log.

Right underneath the two drones you just killed is a bridge that leads into a tunnel. Go into the tunnel to find two more drones, also carrying Bronze Combat Logs.

This is all of the Combat Logs in Chapter 2 of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. Check out Gameranx’s guide of where to find all the Combat Logs in Chapter 3 here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.