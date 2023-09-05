Pokemon Go: How to Complete A Paldean Adventure Collection Challenge

Since Pokemon Go launched back in 2016, Niantic have continued to roll out fresh Pokemon to find. A whole new generation of Pokemon are getting ready to roll into Pokemon Go. A variety of creatures that feature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will join the mobile game. Thanks to the upcoming Paldean Adventure event, you’ll have a high chance of finding the latest Pokemon Go additions, while picking up some goodies along the way.

By participating in the event, you won’t be short on Lechonk encounters and you’ll rack up a whole lot of Stardust along the way.

More Pokemon guides

Pokemon Go: How to Claim Prime Gaming Rewards | September 2023 | Pokemon Sleep: Good Sleep Day Event Schedule and Rewards | Pokemon Go: How to get Dragalge and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get a Galarian Weezing and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to Catch Ditto and all its Disguises | Pokemon Go: All Glittering Garden Timed Research Tasks and Rewards | Pokemon Go: How to get Zygarde Cells | Pokemon Go: How to get Greninja and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get Unova Stones | Pokemon Go: How to get Feebas and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get Skiddo and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: All Adventures Near and Far Timed Research Tasks and Rewards | New Pokemon Presents Coming This August 8 | Pokemon Sleep: What are Dream Shards and How to Get Them | Pokemon Go: How to Catch Druddigon and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to Track Your Sleep With Pokemon Go Plus + | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to Beat Ghost Tera Typhlosion | Pokemon Go: How to get Wooloo and Can it be Shiny? | The Pokemon Company is Making Music With Vocaloids | Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Details Have Been Leaked |

Pokemon Go A Paldean Adventure Collection Challenge details

Courtesy of Serebii, here are all the Pokemon you have to collect and the rewards you’ll earn for completing the Adventure Collection Challenge:

Sprigatito Collection Challenge

Catch a Sprigatito in the wild

Catch a Hoppip in the wild

Catch a Lechonk in the wild

Rewards: 1000 Stardust and a Lechonk encounter

Fuecoco Collection Challenge

Catch a Fuecoco in the wild

Catch a Houndour in the wild

Catch a Lechonk in the wild

Rewards: 1000 Stardust and a Lechonk encounter

Quaxly Collection Challenge

Catch a Quaxly in the wild

Catch a Buizel in the wild

Catch a Lechonk in the wild

Lechonk Collection Challenge

Catch a Lechonk in the wild

Catch a Fletchling in the wild

Rewards: 1000 Stardust and a Lechonk encounter

A Paldean Adventure Collection Challenge begins on September 5 and ends on September 10. That should be plenty of time to work through all four stages.