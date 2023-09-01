Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Details Have Been Leaked

Sadly, gaming leaks are all too common in today’s gaming world. These leaks hit AAA titles the hardest as people will want to “inform the public” of certain details, if possible, about what they’ll be playing soon. This frustrates game developers to no end as they want their games to both be fun and secretive versus simply being “out there” for everyone to know with a click of a mouse button. The Pokemon Company has been dealing with leaks about their titles for years, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the latest to once again have leaks.

The game already had leaks when it launched last year on Nintendo Switch. But with its upcoming two-part DLC pack, “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero,” the leaks have already started to flow about it, too! Fear not. We won’t say what the leaks are. But places like Reddit are already filled with pages talking about the leaks. As such, you’ll want to be mindful and cautious about what you’re looking at before you dive in for more information.

To talk about things more generally, the first part of the DLC, “The Teal Mask,” will have you and your classmates going to a new land to participate in a special Pokemon festival. In this land, there was an “ogre” that once threatened a village, and three mighty Pokemon rose up to stop it. The festival is intended to praise those three legends. Naturally, you will meet the four Pokemon of that myth alongside new characters that will help flesh out the world more.

Plus, because this is a new area separate from Paldea, there will be plenty of Pokemon to catch from other regions and some new Pokemon that have been created specifically for this region. That doesn’t include the legendary Pokemon, just to be clear.

The second part of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC is called “The Indigo Disk.” There, you’ll meet a familiar face from Part 1 as you take part in a transfer program and go to the Blueberry Academy. Here, you’ll mingle amongst the new students and staff and see the wonders of this above-and below-water academy. That includes wandering in a multi-part biome with numerous Pokemon living there. Some of those Pokemon are the remaining starters from the other regions. So, there will be plenty of opportunities to fill out your Pokedex and flesh out your squad!

So beware of the leaks so things aren’t ruined when Part 1 arrives on September 13th.