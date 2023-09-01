Baldur’s Gate 3 Devs Explain When PS5 Early Access Begins

There is quite a bit of hype built up this month for video games. In particular, two significant RPGs are hitting the marketplace. Those on Xbox Series X/S and PC have Starfield to look forward to playing. Meanwhile, Baldur’s Gate 3 is also launching for the PlayStation 5. We already know how massive of an RPG hit Baldur’s Gate 3 was on the PC platform. But soon, PlayStation 5 players will get to join in on the fun. If you selected the PlayStation 5 collector’s edition of the game, you’ll get to jump into the gameplay action for Baldur’s Gate 3 tomorrow.

Recently, Larian Studios opted to further offer some insight for players who are waiting to jump into the Baldur’s Gate 3 title early. We know that this game is coming to the PlayStation 5 on September 6, 2023. But that is for those who opt to enjoy the standard launch of the game. Meanwhile, those with early access will be able to start the game tomorrow, September 2, 2023, at 4 PM UTC. According to the development team, because of the way PlayStation 5 keys work, this is the earliest players will be able to enjoy the game.

Due to the way keys work on PS5, Baldur’s Gate 3 will unlock for players with PS5 Collector’s Edition keys on September 2nd @ 4pm UTC. We hope PS5 early access beginning a day early on the 2nd will give you plenty of time to download BG3 and venture forth. 🙌 https://t.co/8F5JjwxP6E — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) August 31, 2023

Still, that gives players more time to try it before the standard release launches. Furthermore, being that Baldur’s Gate 3 demands more than 100 GB of storage space, you might want that extra time to ensure the game downloads and installs on your console. That is one of the big benefits of preloading if you’re dealing with subpar bandwidth connections. So, at the very least, you can rest assured the game will be unlocking to those with early access starting tomorrow.

Unfortunately, we’re still left in the dark regarding Baldur’s Gate 3 on the Xbox Series X/S platforms. There has been plenty of talk online recently in regards to Baldur’s Gate 3 and its lack of a release date for the Xbox platforms. Some even suggest that the development team is playing favorites with the PlayStation platforms. Others have asked Phil Spencer about the Xbox Series S holding the platform back. While we don’t have a release date just yet for the game on the Xbox side of things, we know that the development team is pushing for a launch sometime this year.

Again, Baldur’s Gate 3 has already been released on the PC platform. So, if you would like our own impressions of the game, then feel free to check out our Before You Buy video coverage below. Remember that this is our impression of the game on PC and might not directly reflect what to expect when playing on the PlayStation 5.