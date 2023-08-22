Baldur’s Gate 3 Dev Responds To Fan Calling Their Studio PlayStation Fanboys

There’s no ending the constant back and forth between console platform fans. We’ve seen plenty of console wars talk over the years, with some fans fighting for their favorite platform online. However, a developer quickly commented on a Twitter user who claims the Larian Studios are siding with PlayStation more than Xbox. Their evidence points out to the launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 on PlayStation 5 while Xbox Series X/S players are left waiting for the game to receive a release date.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has already been released on the PC platform, and it blew up immensely. Players have been enjoying this RPG, and it’s sparked quite a bit of attention for PlayStation 5 players. We know this game will land on the platform on September 6, 2023. However, you won’t find the game available on the Xbox Series X/S platforms. That said, it’s not because of any exclusivity deals. Instead, there are some technical issues that the development team is overcoming with the Xbox side of things. In particular, we’ve seen reports in the past that the developers are working to incorporate a split-screen for the Xbox Series S.

Now one Twitter user is claiming that Larian Studios is taking sides with PlayStation when it comes to console wars. Michael Duse, the head of publishing for Larian Studios, recently messaged the user on Twitter, stating that they are not taking sides. In fact, it would be better for the studio to have released the game across all platforms at the same time. However, it just wasn’t an option this time. As a result, they are still hopeful that once they are able to get Baldur’s Gate 3 running as intended for Xbox Series X/S platforms, players will still pick up a copy of the game.

I respect your passion, but I’d like you to understand that the most advantageous situation for us would have been to ship on all platforms at the same time. There’s no incentive for us to have done otherwise. Unfortunately, it wasn’t possible this time. I hope they reconsider… — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) August 21, 2023

Of course, Xbox Series X/S players have another game worth looking into on September 6. While PlayStation 5 owners are getting Baldur’s Gate 3, Xbox Series X/S will receive Starfield. This is Bethesda’s next big RPG release into the marketplace. Meanwhile, as mentioned, Baldur’s Gate 3 has already been released into the marketplace for the PC platform. So if you want our personal impressions of the game, then check out our Before You Buy coverage of the title within the video embedded below. However, make note that this is our impression of the game on the PC platform and may not accurately represent the PlayStation 5 version of the game when it launches next month.