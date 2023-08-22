Destiny 2: The Final Shape Trailer Revealed

Destiny players enjoying the franchise since its debut might be keen on this latest trailer drop. A new trailer for Destiny 2 has appeared online, giving fans a look into the next expansion, The Final Shape. This is the last chapter of the long Light and Darkness saga. Here we are going through the portal we saw during the closing of the Lightfall chapter. Today, we have our first real look into this upcoming expansion but don’t get too excited; we have a bit of a way to go before the expansion is available for players to go through.

Since this is our first look at the expansion, details might be a bit scarce. So far, we know players are going inside The Traveler and venturing to the Pale Heart. Players will find that this location will be a bit of a maze, and things can get twisted or unexpected. Of course, we are also expecting a more linear experience this time around, so that should be interesting to see how well fans take up with this expansion upon release. Outside of its location, there will be a new enemy type to deal with called Enforcers, who will take players on. Fortunately, you can also likely expect new gear and even powers in this expansion.

Again, you can first look into Destiny 2: The Final Shape with the latest trailer below. It’s a cinematic trailer, so don’t expect any gameplay footage quite yet. Likewise, as we previously mentioned, you’ll have a bit of a wait on your hands before the game expansion lands in the marketplace. Currently, The Final Shape is said to launch into the marketplace on February 27, 2024. That’s, of course, if no delays push this expansion further into 2024.

Meanwhile, in other news regarding Destiny 2, we know that Keith David is stepping into the franchise and lending his talents. I’m sure you all are aware of the recent passing of Lance Riddick. Lance played a big role in the Destiny franchise as the voice of Commander Zavala. Just earlier this month, Bungie revealed that this character will continue within the franchise. From now on, we’ll see Keith David take on the role of Commander Zavala. This is not the actor’s first time lending his talents to the video game industry. You might recall his work from other past video game franchises like Halo, where he took the role of Arbiter Thel ‘Vadam.

While we wait for The Final Shape to hit the game, those who have yet to do so can pick up Destiny 2 for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.