Keith David Confirmed To Take Lance Reddick’s Role In Destiny 2

We had a disheartening loss earlier this year when word broke that actor Lance Reddick passed away. While known for many projects, you might know him as Commander Zavala from the Bungie Destiny franchise. This character played an iconic role, so finding out the actor passed was a huge hit in the Destiny community. While we still mourn his loss and cherish the content from his previously released projects, the future was uncertain regarding Commander Zavala. Thanks to a new post on the Bungie website, we have learned that this iconic Destiny character will press on with a new voice.

Taking to the Bungie blog, the developers have revealed that Commander Zavala was cast again. In the future, you will find that actor Keith David will take up the mantle of this character. You might have seen some of his previous works if you’re unfamiliar with Keith David by name. This actor has been in a wide range of productions, including films, television shows, and video games. One of his first works in the video game entertainment medium was portraying Decker in the 1997 release, Fallout.

This actor has also played some truly iconic roles. For instance, since Halo 2, you might have heard his voice as Arbiter Thel ‘Vadam. Likewise, he even stepped into the role of AI Simmons and Spawn for Mortal Kombat 11. Now he will press on and give Commander Zavala another voice, which he’s also incredibly honored to take on.

I am honored to continue the great work of Lance Reddick as Zavala. Lance captured the character’s sense of integrity so wonderfully. It is my intention to continue that work. Keith David – Bungie

While Bungie continues to work with Keith David to ensure Commander Zavala will live on, those who were fond of Lance Reddick’s previous voice-over lines won’t find them missing. It’s noted that all the work previously produced by Lance Reddick will still be intact within the game. You’ll only find that future lines will be voiced by the newcomer for the Destiny cast. Currently, fans of the Destiny 2 video game are still waiting on The Final Shape to launch, which is expected to hit this coming year, 2024.

If you haven’t been playing Destiny 2, the video game is available to play right now on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.