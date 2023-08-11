Baldur’s Gate 3 Drops Stats On Key Player Choices

Many people have been talking about Baldur’s Gate 3 ever since it arrived officially on PC. The game spent years in Early Access to work out issues and help improve the game, and developer Larian Studios took advantage of that in every way. So much so that when the game finally arrived, it was hailed as an RPG masterpiece. Over on Metacritic, it’s the best-reviewed video game of the year! Not to mention, the game has had hundreds of thousands of players flocking to the game, setting numerous Steam records. With so many players entering the game, it was always going to be interesting to see the paths they chose.

By that, we refer to how Baldur’s Gate 3 gives players vast amounts of character creation options and class options. You can make the character you desire from top to bottom and then have them interact with the world how you want.

As revealed on Steam, Larian Studios decided to showcase some stats on what players have and haven’t chosen for their characters and classes. For example, the most-picked race in the game is a Halfelf. That might be a little shocking to some, but apparently, they have always been quite popular. Ironically, the #2 pick was a regular human. That’s odd because gamers have been humans in all sorts of titles beforehand, so you’d think they’d want to “change things up.” Apparently not!

In the final spots were the Halfling and Githyanki races. Guess they don’t have a big following, especially since one of them isn’t in the Shire.

Moving onto the classes, the top-picked class in the game is the Paladin, with over 200,000 players choosing to be one. Right behind it was a Sorcerer, followed by a Warlock and a Rogue. You might notice that many of these are very attack-oriented classes, which might reveal why the Cleric Class is at the bottom of the list.

Another interesting stat is that only 7% of players chose to become an “Origin Character,” meaning you didn’t have to make your own build. Those that created their character by hand sometimes developed them over the course of an hour! Even the Larian team was amazed by that.

For one final stat, gamers have put over ten million hours into the title between the early access play and the official launch. That shows you just how much they wanted to play this game, even when it was incomplete.