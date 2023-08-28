Larian Confirms Baldur’s Gate 3 Is Coming To Xbox “This Year”

Baldur's Gate 3's nebulous Xbox Series X/S release date has once again been shaken up after an announcement from Larian.

There has been no end to the Xbox drama in relation to Baldur’s Gate 3. With the platform getting cold-shouldered hard and its release date being sent into limbo long before the game was released on PC and PS5. It would appear gamers on Microsoft’s bulky box have received some hope earlier than expected.

After a string of tweets released by Larian Studios, it would appear the predicted 2024 release of Baldur’s Gate 3 has been moved around slightly. This would, in most cases, be a bad thing. After all, most release dates are pushed back. In this case, Larian comes bearing gifts.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Coming To Xbox In 2023

The main reason Baldur’s Gate 3 was not coming to Xbox on the same date as PS5 was due to technical issues surrounding the Xbox Series S and split-screen support. This forced Larian to delay the game as Microsoft has rather strict rules concerning console parity. Those rules seem to have been loosened somewhat as of late.

All improvements will be there, with split-screen coop on Series X. Series S will not feature split-screen coop, but will also include cross-save progression between Steam and Xbox Series. — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) August 24, 2023

Swen Vincke announced on August 24 that after a meeting with Phil Spencer, an agreement had been met. Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released this year on Xbox Series X/S, with all promised features being included at launch on the Series X. However, split-screen will not be available for Series S players. Instead, this will be added during an update at a later date.

This is great news for Xbox fans, even if the future of the Series S looks a smidge uncertain. This is the first time the micro-console has received a game missing features present on the Series X. It’ll be interesting to see how this unfolds over the coming months and years.

Sadly, there is still no set-in-stone release date. The vagueness of ‘2023’ is not ideal, and it is pretty clear it won’t be launching alongside the PS5 version on September 6. We will keep you informed as and when more information crops up.

