How Does Vampire Survivors Run On Switch?

Vampire Survivors has finally landed on the Nintendo Switch, but how does the dinky handheld handle Poncle's surprise hit?

Vampire Survivors was one of the biggest surprises of the last few years. Coming out of nowhere and forging a genre all of its own, Poncle achieved something few other studios have – an instant, accessible, and fun experience. Whilst once bound to PC, it has finally arrived on Switch.

This might make some people shudder. Vampire Survivors is a pretty light game in terms of system requirements, but the Switch is also pretty darn dated. You will often find whole hosts of features and flairs missing in a Switch port, so it really does beg the question: How does Vampire Survivors run on Nintendo’s handheld?

Are There Any Missing Features On Switch?

This was our biggest concern when going into Vampire Survivors on Switch – the game is lauded for its vast troves of content, and losing any of it would have been a devastating blow. Thankfully, Vampire Survivors launches fully featured on Switch. This means it is running with all the latest patches, it has all the freely added content, and it even runs on the new 1.6 engine.

Not only that, but all the DLC expansions to Vampire Survivors are available to buy as well. These both add oodles of content to an already rich game and having them readily available on Switch is awesome.

How Does It Run?

Now we know the game has everything you would ever want, how does it run? Fantastically. We’ve run it extensively both docked and in handheld mode, and it plays like a dream. There were little-to-no dips in FPS in either mode, with it being immovable until the last few seconds of the game.

We also couldn’t detect any input delay, which has been a long-running issue on the Switch – specifically with shoot em’ ups (a genre that is very much adjacent to Vampire Survivors).

In short, the game runs like a dream.

Added Content And Features

The Switch release also heralds the launch of some new features. Namely, Vampire Survivors has split-screen co-op support for up to 4 players. This is available on all platforms, but let’s be honest, it’s far easier to set up and play on the Switch. It runs beautifully on a pair of split Joy-Cons.

The Switch also comes with touchscreen support if you are running in handheld mode. This isn’t our preferred way to play, but it’s a welcome option.

Finally, the Switch can of course run the game both in handheld and docked mode giving it more flexibility across the board.

Overall, Vampire Survivors on Switch is excellent. It has quickly become our favourite way to play the game, and that is not something we were expecting when we heard the announcement.

That’s all we have on Vampire Survivors for now. Be sure to check out our other guides, lists, and walkthroughs for more content.