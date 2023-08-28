Starfield Symphony Orchestra Performance Will Stream Next Month

There is plenty of hype and excitement over Starfield. This game was unveiled years ago, and being one of the first new RPGs from Bethesda in a very long time, it had fans eager to play it. Of course, since that grand initial reveal of Starfield, Microsoft had acquired Bethesda. Now, this mega RPG release is only coming to the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Despite that, those who want to dive into the game will get it this coming week.

Bethesda is already filled with talent. Inon Zur is one of the individuals to help set the tone and experience fans will get. This is an award-winning composer who has helped create soundtracks for Bethesda in the past. Some of his previous works from Bethesda, in particular, include the Fallout and The Elder Scrolls franchises. But his talents stretch beyond just Bethesda. At any rate, this individual also composed the upcoming Starfield video game. So now fans who are intrigued by the music and would like to listen in on the soundtrack will want to mark their calendars.

While Starfield is set to launch on September 6, 2023, there will be a special performance shortly after. Announced through the official Starfield Twitter account, the development team revealed that Inon Zur will have a performance with the London Symphony Orchestra. This performance will be streamed on September 13, 2023. More details are likely to come later on, but you can catch this stream on the official Twitch channel for Bethesda.

🎶 #Starfield – A Night with the London Symphony Orchestra



Mark your calendars to hear @InonZur's beautiful soundtrack as performed by the @londonsymphony on https://t.co/eMsh2tzckW. pic.twitter.com/6Dqn4veb4l — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) August 28, 2023

But again, you’ll get to experience this performance after the game officially launches. We’re just a little over a week away from the official release of Starfield. However, since the game has been available for various media outlets and online personalities, we’ve seen several leaks surface online. We just reported on how fans were able to provide a full breakdown of the entire Starfield character backgrounds, traits, and skills.

So, while we wait for Starfield to finally make its way out into the marketplace this September 6, 2023, you can catch a trailer for the game below. Again, this game is a Microsoft exclusive, so you’ll only find it available on the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Likewise, being that this is a first-party Microsoft title, you’ll find the game available through the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. However, if you planned to use a trial for Xbox Game Pass to give Starfield a chance, you’re out of luck. Microsoft just recently removed the trial access for their subscription service.