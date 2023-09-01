The Pokemon Company Is Making Music With Vocaloids

UPDATE

Many things make the Pokemon franchise special. The fact that it’s lasted and has been consistently praised for over 25 years is one such thing that makes it special. But another thing is that its publisher, The Pokemon Company, has been doing everything it can to make the brand one of the most popular in the world. It’s already the highest-grossing media franchise, and that rank probably grew stronger last year with the release of Gen 9. But leave it to the company to not rest on their laurels. Instead, they decided to go and announce a collaboration with a Vocaloid.

Specifically, The Pokemon Company has announced that they’re teaming up with the famous Vocaloid Hatsune Miku to do a project called “Project Voltage 18 Types 18 Songs.” As the title indicates, a set of 18 songs will be made to highlight the 18 Pokemon types that exist. If you’re wondering how the Pokemon will “contribute” to the songs, they will use the sound effects of the pocket monsters alongside sound clips from the games. Furthermore, outside of Hatsune, other Vocaloid singers will appear in the collaboration.

But wait! There’s more! Outside of the songs, there will also be a set of 18 illustrations that will be dropped online, showing off the Pokemon with the Vocaloid members. The first illustration will arrive on September 4th, and the first song will drop on September 29th. They even set up a Twitter account to showcase the project:

This isn’t the first time that The Pokemon Company has dabbled into the realm of music for their franchise. The last time they did it was for the “unique” P25 collaboration, where they had modern singers like Katy Perry, Post Malone, and more hop into the Pokemon world in certain ways. Post Malone did a CGI concert with Pokemon flying around in the background as he sang his hit songs. Katy Perry did a song called “Electric” with a music video featuring her with a Pikachu.

Later on, they teamed up with Ed Sheeran for the song “Celestial,” which was not only a track that had a Pokemon-filled music video but was used in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the first modern track to ever be featured in one of their games.

More than likely, fans will react to the Vocaloid songs more because they are tracks made specifically to fit the franchise, versus just having songs made and then throwing Pokemon into the music videos or concerts.