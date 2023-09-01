Starfield: How To Earn 3 Free Spaceships

Spaceships are what make Starfield so special. Within the first hour of gameplay, you’ll get your hands on a spaceship — but after that, you’ll have to earn a lot of cash before you’ll get a chance to buy another one. Even if you’re a pirate and want to steal ships you’ll be forced to register them, which costs a lot of credits.

To help you get started on your journey, here’s a quick list of free spaceships you can claim by completing quests in Starfield. There aren’t many, and some require completing entire storylines — but these can all be done relatively quickly. If you’re hungry to get your hands on a fleet of bonus spaceships, here’s where to find some extras.

And one of these ships is incredibly good. The Star Eagle is currently one of my favorite ships in the game so far. Unlock it ASAP and you’ll be squashing spacers on the frontier effortlessly.

The Hammer Falls | The Star Eagle Ship

Complete the final mission of the Freestar Rangers — called ‘The Hammer Falls‘ — and deal with the mastermind behind the conspiracy. To join the Freestar Rangers, travel to Akila City (Cheyenne System) and travel to The Rock in the center of the city. Resolve the bank robbery and complete ‘Job Gone Wrong‘ to join the rangers. Reach the end to earn a massive, powerful ship. This is one of the best ships in the game.

Fuel: 140 | Hull: 948 | Cargo: 2280

A Class | Reactor: 29 | Crew: 5 | Jump: 16 LY | Shield: 760

EM: 2 | MSL: 130 | LAS: 12

Value: 50760 | Mass: 1089

Echoes of the Past | UC Prison Shuttle

Join the Crimson Fleet to gain two opportunities for free ships — and this one is earned without doing any crimes. To join the Crimson Fleet, you’ll need to commit a crime on New Atlantis and get caught. Instead of going to jail, you’ll be brought before a high-ranking military officer and given an ultimatum. Progress this story until you join the Crimson Fleet proper and begin the ‘Echoes of the Past‘ mission. For this mission, you’ll escape The Lock prison on a small prison transport. Not a great ship, but free is free.

Fuel: 200 | Hull: 418 | Cargo: 1090

A Class | Reactor: 18 | Crew: 1 | Jump: 15 LY | Shield: 0

Value: 7398 | Mass: 476

Mantis | The Razorleaf

A strange secret mission that can be completed very early — if you explore the galaxy thoroughly. Travel to the moon of Denebola 1-b (Denebola System) to find a location called Lair of the Mantis. Land and traverse to the center of the lair to claim your reward. You’ll find a small ship called the Razorleaf. The trickiest part of this dungeon is a letter puzzle. Spell the word [T-Y-R-R-A-N-U-S] to pass through the trapped hallway.

Fuel: 130 | Hull: 469 | Cargo: 420

A Class | Reactor: 18 | Crew: 2 | Jump: 16 LY | Shield: 390

LAS: 6 | PAR: 16 | MSL: 36

Value: 15807 | Mass: 572

A secret free ship can also be earned by completing the story. We won’t go into detail here, but if you want to get an incredibly powerful ship before fully exploring the galaxy and building your outpost, play through the main story to earn one.