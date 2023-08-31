Starfield Metacritic Score Has Been Revealed

There’s been a large buildup toward Starfield’s launch, including Bethesda and Xbox doing all they could to ensure that the game was truly prepared for launch and in a good state for gamers to play. The title had multiple delays, and many gamers wondered if the game would come out. Then, when a release date was finally settled on, many were curious if the title would be as good as advertised. After all, there had been plenty of examples of “expansive space titles” that hadn’t lived up to the hype. But according to Metacritic, the game’s hype is well deserved.

On the site, the reviews for the title’s PC and Xbox Series X versions are up, and the scores are 88 and 87, respectively. Those could fluctuate as more reviews pour in, but it’s a good score to start out on. Of the fifty reviews that are present for the PC version, 46 of them are positive, while four are mixed. Just as important, there are multiple 100 scores, including ones from respected websites like VGC, GamesRadar+, Destructoid, and more.

The key common thread within these higher scores includes having the freedom to be whoever you want to be in this universe Bethesda has created. You’re offered “numerous choices” and can pick the ones you want and see where it takes you. Many of the reviewers praised Bethesda for taking what they had done with their past franchises and expanding upon them in ways that will please gamers. Some even called it the company’s “most ambitious game,” which is a bold claim given the titles they’ve created in the past.

Even if you look away from the perfect score reviews of Starfield, you’ll find many others who praise the game on multiple levels. Such as how Bethesda could find the “right balance” between certain elements to keep them fun and not make them too difficult or too lax.

Multiple reviewers stated that they had put hundreds of hours into the game before they made their reviews and that there were still things to do even with that amount of time.

As for the “mixed” reviews, those scores don’t drop below 70, and sites like IGN note that while there are “forces working against the game,” you’ll eventually find it hard to put down.

If the game sells as well as the teams behind it hope, this could be a best-seller on the Xbox Series X and the beginning of many big exclusives for the Xbox/Bethesda partnership.