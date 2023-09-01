Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Getting An Update?

When it comes to Super Smash Bros., there is a massive community of players that enjoy the franchise. Right now, the latest entry to the franchise is Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and while that game seemed to be completely wrapped up with any additional content, there’s a new rumor starting to circulate online. According to some of the rumors we’re seeing, enough clues are appearing that might indicate Nintendo has something up their sleeves. But again, nothing official has been unveiled quite yet.

Again, don’t expect too much here in terms of news. This is more of a rumor that has fans talking online, and it comes from PapaGenos. The industry insider recently uploaded a new YouTube video that featured the rumored Super Smash Bros. news potentially inbound for a September Nintendo Direct. According to the video, there is apparently a restock for Super Smash Bros. amiibo; those restocks in the past typically coincided with some kind of big announcement related to the series, whether that’s new games or DLC. Furthermore, there has been news of a restock coming for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate GameCube controller.

It’s noted that in the past, the restocks for these controllers were set during both the release of the game and the announcement of Fighter’s Pass Volume 2. But the rumors don’t stop there, as it’s suggested an amiibo for Sora is coming for Super Smash Bros. That would force Nintendo to update the game to include his amiibo data. So all of this is pointing towards Nintendo potentially bringing something out for the video game franchise, whether that’s a new DLC or even a deluxe edition release for the game.

However, we have to take this as nothing more than a rumor right now. There’s been no official confirmation from Nintendo that fans can expect anything new for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or the franchise in general. Of course, with Nintendo typically holding a Direct during the month of September, it might be a stream that will feature news fans might be anticipating. Meanwhile, this could also provide some insight into their rumored Nintendo Switch successor. But again, only time will tell, as we’ll have to wait for Nintendo to reveal if they are doing a Direct presentation this month.