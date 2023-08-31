Starfield: How To Change Your Appearance

You don’t have to keep your Character Creator appearance in Starfield. Very early in the game, you’ll be able to fully transform your character — you can change walk animation, gender, body shape, and even pronouns with the Enhance! vendor. These vendors are located in multiple major settlements, but you can easily miss them if you’re not looking. If you want to swap your appearance around, you can do it for a cool 500 credits. Here’s how it works, and where to find one of the first Enhance! stores in the game.

How To Change Your Appearance

You can change almost every aspect of your character by visiting an Enhance! store. These stores give you access to Body and Face customization options — you can change anything for 500 credits, including your body type (gender), walk style, skin tone, and body shape. You’ll also be able to fully customize your face using all facial and hair options.

NOTE: The only options you won’t be able to change are the face templates available at the start. When starting a new game, you’ll be given face templates you can use as a base. These are not available at Enhance. All other options are available.

Enhance! Store Location: Jemison – New Atlantis – In the capitol city of the United Colonies, one of the early cities you’ll explore first, go to the Commercial District using the fast-travel train. Exiting the station, go straight forward. Pass the Infinity LTD building entrance and you’ll find the Enhance! store. It’s right next to the Outland and Galbank.

Talk to the NPC inside to begin. Pay the 500 credit fee to get started. You can change your appearance as many times as you want. If you need 500 easy credits, go to the nearby SSN Building — the tower up the ramp behind the coffee shop. Talk to the receptionist and tell her your story about the Argos mine attack. She’ll give you 500 credits for the report.

After completing your new character profile, you can also change Name and your Pronouns. Press [Y] on Xbox or follow the prompt to switch pronouns between [He / Him], [She / Her] and [They / Them].

Unfortunately for master criminals, changing your appearances does NOT seem to clear your bounty. Changing your appearance would be a fun loophole, but it doesn’t look like that particular trick is going to work in Starfield. Even with a different appearance, everyone will recognize you — no matter how totally different to end up looking.