Starfield Gets A Performance Breakdown Between Xbox Series Consoles

There is quite the anticipation for players waiting to get their hands on Starfield. The video game was first teased years ago before Microsoft had acquired Bethesda through the ZeniMax Media purchase. However, now that fans will dive into this game today with the early access. With that said, there might be some players out there wondering if the Starfield video game will perform just as well on the Xbox Series S as it does on Microsoft’s premium console offering, the Xbox Series X.

Fortunately, when it comes to performance, it looks like the Xbox Series S does well. You might recall the gameplay is capped at 30 FPS, which might have helped keep the performance solid across both platforms. Recently, a rest from the folks over at Digital Foundry went live. Digital Foundry is a reliable outlet providing detailed technical breakdowns for video game releases and hardware. So, in a new video upload, the team was able to provide a look at the performance between both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. According to their findings, there are certain areas in which they noticed slight dips.

For instance, New Atlantis was one area that proved to provide some small drops to the FPS, and that was likely due to being the largest city for players to explore. Of course, there was even a complete freeze at one area of the map, but that might very well be cleared up soon when future updates are released. Regardless, it looks like the performance might be rather solid for players. The video footage also showcases some of the differences you might notice in terms of graphics, but you can view the full breakdown in the video we have embedded above.

This game might be an overall solid release from Bethesda, as it’s been boasted in the past to be the development studio’s least buggy game. However, if you don’t have early access to Starfield, you’ll have to wait like the rest of us to launch into the marketplace later this coming week. On September 6, 2023, you’ll find Starfield available for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. In the meantime, if you would like to hear our overall thoughts on the game, then check out our Before You Buy coverage below. We provide some gameplay footage and our impressions of the game while keeping things as spoiler-free as possible.