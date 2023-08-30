CD Projekt Red Has 260 People Working On Next Entry Of The Witcher

There are many developers who have earned the respect of gamers and beyond because of their dedication to making the games they make great. CD Projekt Red was one such company until a certain futuristic title was launched. The game launch was so horrible that the company’s stock plummeted, as did gamers’ faith in them. The team was so desperate to regain some trust that they returned to their “old faithful” and announced a new entry in The Witcher franchise. The new game will start a new saga, and gamers are curious about many things with it.

One of the biggest things they were curious about was how large of a team would CD Projekt Red commit to this. After all, the announcement was as basic as you can get, and we’ve heard nothing significant since. However, as noted by VGC, an earnings call with CD Projekt Red revealed that answer. About 260 people are working on the title currently, and more will come around soon:

“At the end of July, the Phantom Liberty team working on the pre-release phase consisted of 300 people,” CEO Adam Kiciński said during the call. “That’s fewer than at the end of 2022, but it still it remains our biggest team. On the other hand, the Polaris team has grown to almost 260 developers at the end of July. After releasing Phantom Liberty, we will transfer a big part of the team to Polaris.”

“Polaris” is the codename for The Witcher title, if not obvious. This indicates that the company is throwing almost everything and everyone at their next game so that it can hit in the way they intend. Then again, there were likely hundreds of people working on Cyberpunk 2077 during the main phase of its development, and the results of that didn’t pan out.

That being said, the upcoming DLC is meant to be a counterbalance to all that came before, and the early previews and indications are that this could be what gamers have been wanting from the start. If they can pull this off with good quality, all could be redeemed, and hype will build for the return of their beloved saga.

As for The Witcher “Part 4,” the game does have a few details attached to it, such as how it’ll be run on Unreal Engine, and again, will be a new start for the franchise.

Only time will tell how everything plays out.