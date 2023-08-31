Starfield: How To Get The Monster Costume | Tardigrade Easter Egg

Become the best monster you can be with the unique Monster Costume in Starfield. Found in one of the most unexpected places imaginable, you’ll get a full alien outfit that’s perfect for scaring people in the void of space by taking a very specific mission in the Sol System. The Monster Costume doesn’t actually give you any real benefits — but it looks awesome and 100% unique. Here’s how to get it.

New Homestead is a Living History Museum in space — you can explore the main museum grounds full of random bits of Earth history. There’s also an original historical restaurant where you can order home-cooked food (right down the way from the Chunks chain) or explore the Ice Mines. The old colony is a tourist trap, and only a small handful of actual settlers live in the underground. You’ll find them in the Cubes — one particular unique NPC will request a staggering 20,000 credits for her tuition. If you’re feeling especially generous, you might want to go for it. But what we’re really after is the Monster Costume.

How To Get The Monster Costume | Easter Egg Guide

To get started, travel to Titan (Moon of Saturn) in the Sol System. On Titan, you’ll find a settlement called New Homestead. Land and then enter the Facilities Area of the Living History Colony. Down below, enter the Clinic and talk to Dr. Guiliana. Exhaust all of her dialogue options to begin the ‘Tourists Go Home‘ mission.

Tourists Go Home : Begin the mission by talking to Dr. Guiliana Lakota in New Homestead ( Titan ) and she’ll give you a unique Tardigrade Monster Costume !

: Begin the mission by talking to in ( ) and she’ll give you a unique ! She wants you to use it to scare tourists. Put on the costume through your Inventory Menu to become a terrifying Tardigrade! Wear the costume and go to the objective marker to scare the group of tourists.

After completing the mission, she’ll take the costume back. If you want to keep it permanently, you’ll need to complete this mission multiple times.

Rest 6 hours in a bed or on a bench and she’ll be ready to give you another mission.

in a bed or on a bench and she’ll be ready to give you another mission. Complete the mission again, and then wait 24 hours . Talk to Dr. Lakota one more time and scare away the tourists for a third time .

. Talk to Dr. Lakota one more time and scare away the tourists for a . Talk to the doctor at the Clinic after completing your third run and she’ll give you a copy of the monster costume.

The Monster Costume is a unique spacesuit (50 Phys / 50 Engy / 50 EM) with no environmental protection and a value of 2,360~ credits. This is a full-body costume that replaces the Space Suit, Pack and Helmet. When worn, NPCs will comment on your ‘interesting’ outfit and remark that it’s very scary. This costume really serves no practical purpose at all — but we absolutely love it. Don’t miss out on this absurd hidden costume.