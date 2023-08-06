Pokemon Go: How to Catch Ditto and all its Disguises

There are a variety of unique creatures to collect as you play Pokemon Go and the roster only continues to expand. Ditto is a Pokemon that has managed to avoid players for quite some time, despite the fact that it was released into the mobile game all the way back in 2016. This guide will give you a helping hand in catching a Ditto in Pokemon Go and reveal if it can be Shiny.

Ditto is a Normal-type Pokemon from the Kanto region. Since it isn’t a part of any family, it doesn’t evolve into any other creature.

How to catch Ditto in Pokemon Go

Ditto is tough to get your hands on. That’s mainly down to the fact that Ditto itself won’t appear on your map, but it will disguise itself as another Pokemon. Therefore, you don’t know whether or not you’ve secured yourself a ditto until you catch it and it’s forced to reveal itself.

The Pokemon that Ditto can disguise itself as does change here and there. Below, you’ll find a list of all the Pokemon that Ditto can currently be disguised as:

Starly

Litleo

Diglett

Grimer

Snubbull

Corphish

Roggenrola

Tympole

Can you get a Shiny Ditto in Pokemon Go?

There is a Shiny variant available to catch, yes. A Shiny Ditto can be found out in the wild, but you’ll need a whole lot of luck on your side.

That’s everything you need to know about catching a Ditto in Pokemon Go.