Pokemon Go: All Glittering Garden Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

Niantic often release Timed Research tasks for players to complete. Some you can join for free, while others are locked behind a price tag. The latest Timed Research tasks focus on different Grass and Fairy-type Pokemon. During the Glittering Garden event, the Shiny Petilil will also make its Pokemon Go debut.

This event is free-to-play, so any Trainer can take part, without any additional costs. As you progress through the tasks, you’ll get your hands on various rewards that you won’t want to miss out on.

Pokemon Go Glittering Garden Timed Research tasks and rewards

Here are the Timed Research tasks you’ll have to complete:

Explore 5 km: Petilil

Petilil Hatch 2 Eggs: Galarian Weezing

Galarian Weezing Spin 25 PokeStops or Gyms: Aromatisse

Aromatisse Catch 50 Grass-type Pokemon: Alolan Exeggutor

Alolan Exeggutor Earn 15 hearts with your buddy: Fomantis

This time, there’s only one set of tasks to complete which is way less than some of the Timed Research tasks we’ve seen in the past.

The rewards for completing the list of tasks are:

Venusaur Mega Energy

Beedrill Mega Energy

Pinsir Mega Energy

The Glittering Garden Timed Research kicked off on August 5. You’ll have to be quick, however, as the event is scheduled to end on August 8 at 8pm local time.

That’s everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go Glittering Garden Timed Research tasks and rewards. Let’s hope that luck is on your side and you manage to catch a Shiny Petilil out in the wild.