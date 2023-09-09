Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – All Chapter 3 Combat Log Locations | Combat Log Collector Achievement Guide

While you take contracts and complete missions in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, there are several collectibles that you can come across that provide you with unique unlocks and weapons along the way. These collectibles are known as Combat Logs and as the name suggests, they are items that you are going to need to really fight for if you want to get them. Collecting all of the Combat Logs in the game will unlock the Combat Log Collector Achievement and Trophy. Some of these Logs can be found by certain defeating enemies that are required for progressing through the mission, but some of these Log-carrying foes are very missable. So, allow me to point you in the direction of all of these Combat Logs.

After crossing the Alean Ocean, Chapter 3 introduces us to the Central Ice Field as well as new factions and even more Combat Logs as the conflict for the Coral continues to escalate. This guide will show players where to find all Combat Logs in Chapter 3 of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

All Chapter 3 Combat Log Locations In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Players will need to defeat specific enemies that have an icon to the left of their health bar. Collecting these Combat Logs will add them to a collection which will provide rewards when you reach certain milestones. There are 4 tiers of Combat Logs: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. The higher the tier, the more they add to the Combat Log level. There are a total of 19 Combat Logs found in Chapter 3 across 9 different missions.

Steal The Survey Data

1 Bronze Combat Log

At the center of the first 3 markers during the first part of the mission is a giant crane holding a platform above the giant hole that the area is overlooking. Under this crane is where you can find a Tetrapod MT carrying a Silver Combat Log. This is an MT that you should be used to dealing with by now as you have faced many of them when going through the game’s first 2 Chapters.

Attack The Refueling Base

2 Bronze Combat Logs

Progress through the facility until you reach a bridge found just past the first facility area. On the side of the bridge that you start on, look to the right and you will see another bridge higher up the icy cliffs. Under this bridge is an LC sniper carrying a Bronze Combat Log. Destroy the LC to collect the log.

Head back to the main bridge and go underneath it to find several more LCs. Up on an ice cliff is another LC sniper also carrying a Bronze Combat Log.

Eliminate V.VII

3 Combat Logs: 2 Gold, 1 Silver

Make your way across the city in front of the Wall to reach your first objective without being detected. Down a road near your objective is an MT staging area with a Tetrapod stationed there. This Tetrapod is not a Surveillance MT and carries a Silver Combat Log, so draw its attention to you and destroy it to get this collectible.

Continue to follow the objectives until you find V.VII Swinburne. He carries a Gold Combat Log. Your best chance to deal damage to him is to dodge his stun button attacks and unleash some high-impact attacks like a shotgun blast and/or a SONGBIRDS barrage to quickly build his ACS stun meter. When Swinburne is stunned, quickly hit him with as much damage as possible, especially if you brought something like a Plasma Blade or the Pile Bunker. He does have a decent amount of health, so be ready to repeat this process.

If you accept Swinburne’s offer, he will leave before an RLF AC Pilot named Rokumonsen who is here to eliminate you after you broke your oath to the group. Just like Swinburne, Rokumonsen has a Gold Combat Log, so to get all of the logs in this mission, you will need to replay it and select the opposite option than you did previously. He has a light and quick-moving AC so you will need to make sure that you are able to get in close and smother his speed to quickly build a stun. Because of his speed, he has fairly low health, so a good stun and a powerful weapon can make quick work of the AC.

Tunnel Sabotage

1 Bronze Combat Log

Once the mission starts, enter the cave and progress through the first few areas of small rooms and crevices until you reach a large cave system. While your blue objective mark will be telling you to go deeper, look up to see a bridge going across the two walls of the area. Fly up there and then go to the left to find another room.

This room contains several enemies, including a PCA LC sniper standing on the second level of the area. Kill the LC to get a Bronze Combat Log.

Survey The Uninhabited Floating City

1 Silver Combat Log

To traverse the fog-covered city of Xylem, you will need to follow a series of flashing red beacons. The path these beacons provide will take you to each of your objectives, the first two of which are generators that are being used to power the fog dispenser. Head into the city and follow the path laid out by the beacons until you turn off the second generator.

A few beacons after the second generator are found on an overpass. In front of the overpass is a building shown in the first image below. Go to the left of this building to find another circular area similar to the one you found Generator 2 on. You will find an AC wreck with a Data Log as well as a flying drone with a Silver Combat Log. Destroy the drone to collect this log.

Eliminate The Enforcement Squads

1 Gold Combat Log

Right at the start of the mission, you will find yourself standing on a snow-covered cliff facing the facility leading into the Wall. Instead of going up the primary path, look to the right and go around the area above the chasm in the middle of the area. Hiding behind a rock on the outskirts of the base is the AC pilot Ring Freddie, who carries a gold Combat Log. He uses 4 rocket launches and speeds around on EL-TL-11 FORTALEZA Tank treads, making him hard to hit and constantly barraging you with explosives. Make sure you are prepared to dodge as you attempt to pin him down. Once you are able to slow him down and stagger him, his relatively low health can make this encounter easy as a single charged strike from a Pile Bunker can kill him.

Attack The Old Spaceport

3 Silver Combat Logs

At the start of the mission, you will be standing on a snowy cliff overlooking the Spaceport. Before moving, look to your right at another cliffside with a structure on top of it which is shown in the first image below. Once you go over there, you will find two PCA LC mechs, each one carrying a Silver Combat Log. Eliminate both of them to get these two collectibles.

Once you get the two Combat Logs here, look back over the Spaceport towards the metal towers. There is another cliffside on the other side of the port, circled in the first image below. Head over there to find another enemy carrying a Silver Combat Log.

Eliminate “Honest” Brute

6 Combat Logs: 1 Platinum, 1 Silver, 4 Bronze

Mission 24; Eliminate “Honest” Brute starts with you descending a series of destroyed platforms in Grid 012. Make your way down through the area until you reach platforms that have laser defense. On the leftmost platform that has lasers on it, you can find a TOYBOX mech carrying a Bronze Combat Log.

Go to the right platform which is slightly above the previous platform to find two more TOYBOX mechs, also carrying Bronze Combat Logs.

Now it’s time to make your way to the next area. Go past all the lasers and drop down to the platform shown in the first image below. At the far end of this platform from where the blue objective marker is, you will find a Tetrapod MT carrying a Silver Combat Log.

Follow the objective marker towards the interior of Grid 012. You will need to pass through a bubble shield before making your way inside. Just outside the entrance inside the bubble is another TOYBOX mech carrying a Bronze Combat Log.

Make your way past all the lasers and drop down to a destroyed hanger. This is where you will finally find “Honest” Brute. He has the same Chainsaw and Flamethrower weapons you collected through the mission as well as two rocket launchers on his shoulders. While the flamethrower can do a decent amount of constant damage and build up your ACS Anomaly meter, the strategy in taking down Brute is the same as with many AC Pilots: get in close and build their stagger meter as quickly as possible. You will receive a Platinum Combat Log when Brute is defeated.

Defend the Old Spaceport

1 Platinum Combat Log

This battle sees you facing off against the mercenary you took your name from: Raven. If you are able to get in close and hit Raven with two shots of your ZIMMERMAN shotguns, you can find yourself staggering him very quickly. Then use your melee weapon of choice to deal heavy damage. If a Pile Bunker is used correctly, you could almost instantly kill Raven with a fully charged attack. This does take a second to charge, however, and could give Raven the chance to get away and leave you open for a counterattack. Any other heavy damage attack or melee weapon can be used in the place of the Pile Bunker, but it can also weigh the fight heavily into your favor.

When you beat Raven, you will receive a Platinum Combat Log.

This is all of the Combat Logs in Chapter 3 of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. Check out Gameranx’s guide of where to find all the Combat Logs in Chapter 4 here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.