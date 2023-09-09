Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – All Chapter 4 Combat Log Locations | Combat Log Collector Achievement Guide

While you take contracts and complete missions in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, there are several collectibles that you can come across that provide you with unique unlocks and weapons along the way. These collectibles are known as Combat Logs and as the name suggests, they are items that you are going to need to really fight for if you want to get them. Collecting all of the Combat Logs in the game will unlock the Combat Log Collector Achievement and Trophy. Some of these Logs can be found by certain defeating enemies that are required for progressing through the mission, but some of these Log-carrying foes are very missable. So, allow me to point you in the direction of all of these Combat Logs.

The Coral Convergence is close as all of the Corporations race to the bottom of Watchpoint Alpha. As you all descend down into the depths and the unknown beyond, there are several Combat Log collectibles that you will want to make sure you get along the way. This guide will show players where to find all Combat Logs in Chapter 4 of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

All Chapter 4 Combat Log Locations In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Players will need to defeat specific enemies that have an icon to the left of their health bar. Collecting these Combat Logs will add them to a collection which will provide rewards when you reach certain milestones. There are 4 tiers of Combat Logs: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. The higher the tier, the more they add to the Combat Log level. There are a total of 23 Combat Logs found in Chapter 4 across 6 different missions.

Underground Exploration – Depth 2

As you make your way through Mission 29: Underground Exploration – Depth 2, you will come across G5 Iguazu. He will attack you and you will be forced to destroy him. He carries a Gold Combat Log that you will earn upon his death.

After defeating G5 Iguazu, continue through Depth 2. Just beyond the room that you fought the AC pilot in you will a giant defensive mech known as the ENFORCER attack a group of MTs on the bridge. Follow the target down to another bridge lower in the area and then follow it all the way to where it closes and locks a door just like the one you opened at the start of the level. Go into the room directly to the right to find two MTs who are carrying Bronze Combat Logs.

Underground Exploration – Depth 3

There is a giant structure at the center of the cave that you explore in Mission 30: Underground Exploration Depth – 3. Go to the top part of this structure and begin to circle to the right. Along the way, you will come across an enemy that carries a Silver Combat Log. Continue to circle around the central structure to find another enemy that is also carrying a Silver Combat Log.

Continue through the rest of the level and destroy your main objective. As you retreat back through the facility you will pass through the reactor of The Depths. While inside, the doors will lock and you will be attacked by the EPHEMERA AC. You will then be put on a 2-minute time limit where you need to defeat the AC and then escape. Once the AC is destroyed, you will receive a Gold Combat Log.

Intercept The Redguns

During the majority of Mission 31: Intercept the Redguns, you will fight against waves of MTs until the leader of the mission’s titular Redguns arrives. G1 Michigan in his LIGER TAIL AC will arrive wielding several explosives and a Gatling Gun. When it comes to taking him down, you just need to approach this the same way that do with many of the other ACs and repeatedly staggering it by maxing out their ACS and then dealing Direct Hit damage. When you kill G1 Michigan, you will receive a Platinum Combat Log.

Ambush The Vespers

At the start of Mission 32: Ambush the Vespers, you and the RLF leader, Flatwell, will be standing in the rafters of the boss arena that you fought the ENFORCER at the end of Mission 29: Underground Exploration – Depth 2. Shortly after the mission starts, your target will arrive: V.V Hawkins and V.VIII Pater. Both enemies carry Gold Combat Logs. Destroy both targets to collect their logs.

Unknown Territory Survey

The only enemy in Mission 33: Unknown Territory Survey is V.IV Rusty. His quick-moving AC can be hard to pin down, but when you are able to stun him, you can quickly cut through his small health pool. He will drop a Platinum Combat Log.

Reach The Coral Convergence

From the start of the mission, go to the main blue objective. You will reach a destroyed highway that has a few MTs from both corporations fighting each other with each side led by either a Vesper or Redgun. You will need to kill both V.VI Maeterlinck and G3 Wu Huahai, both of whom carry a Gold Combat Log.

Once both ACs are destroyed, clear out the rest of the MTs in the area and you will be able to progress further into the city. Eventually, you will reach a destroyed road overlooking a shallow lake and a bridge. Head to the bridge to continue through the mission.

As you make your way across the bridge, a HELIANTHUS wheel weapon will launch itself on the bridge. While the enemy has good armor, shooting right into the blades around the wheel or the core when it exposes itself on the side when it spews fire can quickly stun it. The HELIANTHUS carries a Bronze Combat Log. Under the bridge are 8 other HELIANTHUS wheels, all of which also carry Bronze Combat Logs so you will need to destroy all of them.

Looking to the right of the bridge, you will find two destroyed buildings sticking out of the water. Between the two buildings is an AC wreck that holds a Data Log. When you pick up the Log, two C-Weapong MTs will activate and attack you. They both carry Silver Combat Logs.

This is all of the Combat Logs in Chapter 4 of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.