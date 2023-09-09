Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The CEL 240 Boss Fight

At the base of the Vascular Plant in Institute City is CEL 240, one of the most threatening bosses found in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. This Ibis series C-weapon is quick, deadly, and moves in ways that no other enemies have up to this point in the game. The final hurdle between you and the Coral Convergence, some players might need some tips on how to overcome this difficult adversary. This guide will tell players how to defeat The CEL 240 Boss Fight in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

More Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Guides:

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Full Achievement and Trophy List | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Change Weapons, Colors, and More | AC Customization Explained | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – OS Tuning Explained | All OS Upgrades and Which To Unlock Early | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat the HC Helicopter Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Strider Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Juggernaut Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Sulla Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Balteus Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Smart Cleaner Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Defeat The Sea Spider Boss Fight | Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Play Multiplayer

How To Defeat The CEL 240 Boss Fight In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

The first part of battling a boss is bringing in the right equipment so let’s get an AC build together before confronting CEL 240. I suggest using 2 SG-027 ZIMMERMAN Shotguns to stagger the boss quickly so that you can get massive Direct Hit damage. You should also use the PB-033M ASHMEAD Pile Bunker by equipping it on your back with the Weapon Bay OS Expansion. This can make the fight much easier since you can get a fully charged hit on the boss when it is stunned and can cut through most of the health in a single strike. For the final weapon, I suggest the VE-60SNA Stun Needle Launcher.

CEL 240 is extremely lightweight and wields several Coral-based weapons that can quickly cut through your health if they land. It is extremely difficult to hit as it zips around the area and has the ability to freely attack you even as it makes evasive maneuvers thanks to the Coral drones that it deploys. These small drones can each fire a laser at you, which you will see at the beginning of every encounter with it, The drones come out of CEL 240’s body during the fight’s intro cutscene and they will all fire at you right at the start of the fight so be ready to dodge. CEL 240 also has a massive laser attack where instead of multiple lasers coming from the drones, the boss will fire a single concentrated bolt at you from its own body. If you find yourself getting in close, there are also multiple melee attacks that the boss can use with its Coral Plasma Blades, all of which also create beam projectiles. If the boss activates their Blades and crosses them across their chest, they will lunge forward and create an X-shaped projectile attack. If they outstretch their arms, they will perform two separate swings in your direction, with beams coming out of each swing.

Learning to recognize each of these attacks and being able to dodge them is very important because you will need to really practice avoiding these attacks because it is avoiding these attacks that create openings for you to deal damage to both the boss’s health and their ACS stagger meter. After most of these attacks, CEL 240 will be stationary and give you a chance to get an attack. For example, after the variety of blade swings, there will be a brief moment as they disable their Blade(s) and stand completely still. Other times, the CEL 240 will do a small flip animation as it deploys its drones and will also sometimes come to a halt as it recalls its drones. As for its laser attack, it is completely still for multiple seconds as it charges its beam and stands still for a moment after the shot is performed.

You will need to capitalize on these openings to deal damage. If you are able to get in close during these pauses, use your ZIMMERMAN and whatever other high-impact weapon you brought with you to deal massive stagger damage. If you find yourself a bit far during these pauses, this is where a rocket launcher or the Stun Needle comes into play.

Once you do get the stun, quickly boost in close to the boss if you aren’t already close and hit it hard with the Pile Bunker. Due to its quick build, CEL 240 doesn’t have much in the way of defense and a single Pile Bunker Direct Hit should do around 40-50% of its total health bar. Just like when you are trying to build the stun meter, if you can’t get in close fast enough, use your Stun Needle Launcher to deal a decent amount of damage in place of the Pile Bunker. You can also combo these two weapons by hitting the Pile Bunker and immediately following up with a Stun Needle shot. Repeat this process one more time and you will be able to defeat the first phase.

Once you completely deplete CEL 240’s health, it will resurrect with its Coral output reaching its max, further infusing its attacks with Coral energy. This means that it will have more drones when they are deployed and the drones will let off a small Coral AoE as they travel to their positions to fire at you. Also, all of the other moves from the boss like its Blades and beam attack deal much more damage and become more difficult to avoid. CEL 240 also gains a bit more speed, so even if you were able to get a few decent hits while it was flying around before, it is now even more difficult. Despite these buffs, the strategy for the boss remains the same. Use your weapons when the boss pauses after certain attacks to build its ACS meter and then use your heavy-hitting weapons to deal big Direct Hit damage. Do this ~2 times and you will defeat the IB-01: CEL 240 boss fight! Defeating the boss will also unlock the Re-education Achievement and Trophy!

Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.