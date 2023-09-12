Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – All Chapter 5 Combat Log Locations | Combat Log Collector Achievement Guide

While you take contracts and complete missions in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, there are several collectibles that you can come across that provide you with unique unlocks and weapons along the way. These collectibles are known as Combat Logs and as the name suggests, they are items that you are going to need to really fight for if you want to get them. Collecting all of the Combat Logs in the game will unlock the Combat Log Collector Achievement and Trophy. Some of these Logs can be found by certain defeating enemies that are required for progressing through the mission, but some of these Log-carrying foes are very missable. So, allow me to point you in the direction of all of these Combat Logs.

The final chapter of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, Chapter 5 sees players forced to make a choice that will decide the future of the wartorn planet. While walking whichever path you decide to take, you will come up against many of the notable pilots that have appeared throughout the game’s story and each of them has a Combat Log to collect. This guide will show players where to find all Combat Logs in Chapter 5 of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

All Chapter 5 Combat Log Locations In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Players will need to defeat specific enemies that have an icon to the left of their health bar. Collecting these Combat Logs will add them to a collection which will provide rewards when you reach certain milestones. There are 4 tiers of Combat Logs: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. The higher the tier, the more they add to the Combat Log level. There are a total of 5 Combat Logs found in Chapter 5 across 2 different missions.

NOTE: The two missions that these Combat Logs are found in are Decision Missions, meaning that you will only be able to play one of these missions on a single playthrough and will need to go through the game again in New Game+ to select the other mission.

Intercept the Corporate Forces

In Mission 37-A: Intercept the Corporate Forces, you begin the mission overlooking a section of the city of Xylem. Don’t go down to the street level immediately where fighting is happening. Instead, head to the top of the glass roof marked in the first image below. Once here, you will be attacked by an Arqubus Light Calvary unit that carries a Silver Combat Log. Defeat this enemy to get the log and then progress through the mission.

To find the second and final Combat Log in this mission, you need to reach the very end of the level to find V.I Freud, the top member of The Arquebus Group’s Vesper Squad. Freud is the final encounter of Mission 37-A and must be defeated to complete the level, meaning it is impossible to miss this Combat Log. I suggest using the SG-027 ZIMMERMAN Shotgun to quickly build his ACS meter and then hitting him with the PB-033M ASHMEAD Pile Bunker when he is staggered to deal massive Direct Hit damage. A fully charged Pile Bunker should do around 50%-60% on Freud so it is possible that a single stagger is all you need to take this pilot down. When he is defeated, you will get a Platinum Combat Log.

Eliminate “Cinder” Carla

At the start of Mission 37-B: Eliminate “Cinder” Carla, you will come across V.II Snail. You will need to approach this fight the same way you do for other AC pilots and focus on his ACS meter. When Snail is staggered, you can do massive Direct Hit damage that will make quick work of the smug leader. You will get a Platinum Combat Log when you defeat V.II Snail.

Make your way all the way to the end of the mission to face off against the duo of “Cinder” Carla and “Chatty” Stick. With both of them using an arsenal of explosive weapons, the best way to deal with these two is to use the environment to isolate one of them from the other and destroy them as quickly as possible. There are several pillars around the area that give you the chance to battle Carla in a position where Chatty’s missiles can’t hit you. Meanwhile, rushing to the top floor and engaging Chatty can give you a chance to deal massive damage since he doesn’t have too much health, making it easier to deal with Carla 1-on-1. Once both ACs are destroyed, you will gain a Gold Combat Log from Chatty and a Platinum Combat Log from Carla.

This is all of the Combat Logs in Chapter 5 of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.