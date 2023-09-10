Pokemon Go is getting a fresh Research Day and this time, Oddish is the creature being put under the spotlight. During the short, but sweet time that this event is live, you’ll encounter a lot of fellow grass type Pokemon and gain some useful bonuses to help you along the way.

Oddish is a Grass, Poison-type Pokemon from the Kanto region. It’s part of a family of four, evolving into a Gloom, Vileplume, and Bellossom. The first evolution requires 25 candies, with subsequent evolutions costing 100 candies. Although Oddish has been in Pokemon Go since the game launched back in 2016, a Shiny variant wasn’t released until 2019.

More Pokemon Guides

Pokemon Go: How to Complete a Paldean Adventure Collection Challenge | Pokemon Go: How to Claim Prime Gaming Rewards | September 2023 | Pokemon Sleep: Good Sleep Day Event Schedule and Rewards | Pokemon Go: How to get Dragalge and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get a Galarian Weezing and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to Catch Ditto and all its Disguises | Pokemon Go: All Glittering Garden Timed Research Tasks and Rewards | Pokemon Go: How to get Zygarde Cells | Pokemon Go: How to get Greninja and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get Unova Stones | Pokemon Go: How to get Feebas and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get Skiddo and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: All Adventures Near and Far Timed Research Tasks and Rewards | New Pokemon Presents Coming This August 8 | Pokemon Sleep: What are Dream Shards and How to Get Them | Pokemon Go: How to Catch Druddigon and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to Track Your Sleep With Pokemon Go Plus + | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to Beat Ghost Tera Typhlosion | Pokemon Go: How to get Wooloo and Can it be Shiny? |

All Pokemon Go Oddish Research Day bonuses

During the event, the following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild:

Paras

Venonat

Bellsprout

Shroomish

Roselia

Cacnea

Foongus

Bounsweet

Every Pokemon listed, excluding Bounsweet has the chance to appear as a Shiny.

That’s not all, as the following bonuses will be live throughout the duration of the event:

2x Stardust for catching Pokemon

Increased chance of finding XXS and XXL Oddish

Wild Oddish may be holding a Sun Stone

Increased probability of encountering a Shiny Oddish

Finally, Field Research tasks will be available when you spin Photo Discs at PokeStops. By completing them, you’ll get an Oddish encounter and there’s always the chance that it will be a Shiny one.

However, you won’t have long to take advantage of these bonuses. The Pokemon Go Oddish Research Day event will take place on September 17, 2023, from 2:00pm to 5:00pm local time. Good luck out there, Trainers!