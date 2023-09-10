Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – How to Get the Moonlight Sword | IA-C01W2 MOONLIGHT Light Wave Blade Location

A recurring weapon that appears across FromSoftware’s catalog of games is the Moonlight Sword, and their newest outing, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, is no different. From its debut in 1994’s King’s Field to appearing in previous Armored Core titles and the “Soul-Borne” series, this weapon is as synonymous with the studio as the difficulty most of their games have. The latest version of the weapon is called the IA-C01W2 MOONLIGHT Light Wave Blade and it can’t just be purchased from the Shop like many other weapons and parts for your AC. Players who want to wield the iconic weapon will need to find it as they make their way through the game’s story. This guide will show players where to find the “Moonlight Sword,” the IA-C01W2 MOONLIGHT Light Wave Blade in Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

How To Get The Moonlight Sword In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

The IA-C01W2 MOONLIGHT Light Wave Blade is found in one of the 20 hidden Part Containers that can be discovered throughout the game. The container that has this weapon is found in Chapter 4 during Mission 34: Reach the Coral Convergence. Once you reach this mission, defeat the AC pilots V.VI Maeterlinck and G3 Wu Huahai and then progress to the next area. You will find a destroyed bridge going over a shallow lake.

Right under the end of the destroyed bridge is the Part Container, surrounded by 3 HELIANTHUS wheel enemies. Interact with the Part Container to get the Moonlight Blade.

You will need to complete the rest of the mission to officially unlock the weapon so you will need to beat the CEL 240 boss fight. Once the mission is finished, you receive the popup for the weapon and can equip it on your Left Arm Unit. With this weapon, just like previous Moonlight Swords, you can swing the sword and shoot a beam of energy out of the Blade. You can also hold down the attack button to unload a charged attack.

