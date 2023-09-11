Rumor: Nintendo Switch 2 Will Have Ray Tracing And 12 GB RAM

We have some new rumors about the Nintendo Switch 2 that raise expectations even higher.

As reported by WCCFTech, Necro Felipe of Brazilian website Universo Nintendo has shared his own rumors about the new console. Necro has been correct about prior leaks, so he is one of the newer sources who seem to have real insiders sharing information with him.

With that in mind, his rumors about the Switch 2 make the device sound a little bit more powerful than what we had last reported. While we do consider this credible, we do want readers not to base your expectations for the next console on a set of rumors. There are all things that could be true, but Nintendo never confirmed it, so we shouldn’t treat them like promises.

One of the things Necro says actually lowers expectations from other sources. We had reported that this Switch 2 that was demonstrated at Gamescom was using DLSS 2, which isn’t that new, but somewhat believable. Other sources claimed that the demo was running DLSS 3.5. Necro ‘s claim is that it was not using DLSS 3.5, but DLSS 3.1.

To be brief, while DLSS 2 increases resolution of games, the DLSS 3 generation also adds frames to those higher resolutions. That can cause issues, but still works towards the goal of better looking graphics. DLSS 3 also does the work of scaling UIs to bigger and smaller screens, a handy feature on a portable gaming platform.

DLSS 3.5 improves graphics over DLSS 3.1, but in many cases performance is the same. So, assuming all these rumors are true, the graphics we expect should not be as good as what Nvidia has brand new, but at the same range as their GPUs had last year.

Necro also mentions ray tracing, and this relevant in a wholly different way. The hardware inside the Nintendo Switch as it is is theoretically capable of ray tracing. The issue is there isn’t enough power to accelerate the hardware to make it possible. If the new Nvidia chip on the Switch 2 has that power, than it must be impressive technology indeed. It may not necessarily be that powerful, but it’s probably customized to make use of as many cutting edge technologies as Nvidia could squeeze into it.

Finally, Necro claims that the Switch 2 will have 12 GB of RAM. The Nintendo Switch only has 4 GB, and it has been a bottleneck in many of the ports it has received. If this rumor is true, it helps the Switch catch up to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, which have 16 GB of RAM.

What all this adds up to is that the Switch 2 will be even more capable of parity with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S games than we had previously reported. Cross generation games published on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 will definitely run on this device. Switch 2 owners will also get more decent incarnations of annualized games, like WWE 2K, EA Sports FC, NBA 2K, MLB, and of course, Call of Duty.