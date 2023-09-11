Starfield Concurrent Player Record Is Now Over 330,000 Players On Steam

Starfield could now be in the running to be the best selling game of the year.

Starfield has been continuing to set records as its momentum keeps growing as potentially 2023’s biggest release.

SteamDB tracks that the game now has a record 330,723 players, a record it set 13 hours as of this writing. You can see in the screenshot below that this is the latest record, and the highest number on record so far.

As Okami13 has pointed out, Starfield has already exceeded the concurrent record for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, at 287,411 concurrent players. While it’s reasonable to expect Bethesda’s game to exceed that record, it managed to do so comparatively early in Starfield’s lifespan.

Starfield also reached this record over the weekend, which is also the same date when we last reported its concurrent peak. One week ago from today, the game had set its record of 245,000 concurrent players.

Last week, Phil Spencer also revealed that the game had reached a peak of one million concurrent players across all platforms. And Bethesda revealed that Starfield had reached 6 million players, making it the biggest launch the studio has had for any of their titles.

While much of the social media activity surrounding Starfield has been incredibly negative, it may have made the game even more notorious. Some fans are calling foul on the negative articles being written about Starfield, mainly because of the suspicion that these articles aren’t being written for good faith, and may even be intended to be clickbait.

But if there are gamers out there curious if the quality of the game is even up for debate, they can’t ignore that the same websites running editorials suggesting that the game’s quality is below other releases for 2023, are also making full guides for players. In fact, as opposed to the sentiment surrounding Fallout 76 or Redfall, gamers are more likely to find people playing the game, talking about things they liked or didn’t like in the game, but clearly playing.

So it’s clear now that Starfield has gained some serious momentum. It will be worth monitoring the numbers on this playerbase, and on sales, in the coming weeks, all the way until the end of the year. It isn’t unreasonable to estimate that Starfield could be the biggest selling game of the year, quite an achievement for a console exclusive.

Of course, you should use our own guides if you’re playing Starfield. If you’re just starting out on the game, you can get on a good start with our help here.