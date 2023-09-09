Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon – Underground Exploration – Depth 1 Walkthrough | Mission 28 Guide

The alliance between the different factions of Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon didn’t last long after the fall of the Ice Worm at the end of Chapter 3. With the Coral Convergence now within reach, all the corporations race to the bottom of Watchpoint Alpha, a facility that leads far beneath the surface of Rubicon. The first section of this facility is known as Depth 1 and is the area that you will explore in Mission 28: Underground Exploration – Depth 1. An area that would be easy to traverse if it wasn’t for a certain elevator, players will find themselves heading down a long distance while faced with a deadly weapon! This guide will provide a walkthrough of Mission 28: Underground Exploration – Depth 1 for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.

Underground Exploration – Depth 1 Walkthrough In Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Your weapons aren’t important in Mission 28: Underground Exploration – Depth 1. The only enemies that you will face are a few drones and simple MTs and at this point, they shouldn’t pose any threat to you. The only thing that can prove to be an issue is the AB08 NEPENTHES artillery platform at the bottom of the level which will constantly fire rockets and lasers in your direction. There is no way to fight back until you reach the bottom and are able to attack it head-on. So, I suggest having a lighter AC in order to move quicker and avoid incoming damage. You can also go the opposite side of the coin and bulk yourself up so that you can take as much damage as possible as you descend.

At the start of the mission, you will take an elevator down into the Watchpoint. Not too far down, a security protocol will kick in and stop the elevator in its tracks with a patrol of flying drones appearing to attack you. Once you eliminate the drones, jump off the elevator and continue to head down the long silo. Not too long after you begin making your way down, the NEPENTHES artillery platform will begin to fire up towards you. Use different landings and platforms that appear throughout the Watchpoint entrance to protect yourself from incoming damage.

After making their way down to a certain point, a partition will appear and block your path and a group of MTs will appear. Defeat them and head up to the platform shown in the first image below to find a generator to open the floor. Before continuing down, go to the back wall of the area where you found the generator to find a Part Container that holds the IA-C01L: EPHEMERA Legs.

Once the partition is opened, continue making your way deeping into the silo toward the NEPENTHES. Keep up the strategy of using platforms to provide cover until you reach all the way to the ground. Once you are on the ground, get under the NEPENTHES and shoot the glowing generator below the main cannons to destroy the weapon.

Once the NEPENTHES is destroyed, Mission 28: Underground Exploration – Depth 1 will be complete!

MISSION REWARDS:

250,000 Credits (COAM)

Bonus Credit Pay depending on the number of enemies eliminated

This concludes the guide for Mission Mission 28: Underground Exploration – Depth 1. You can check out Gameranx’s guide for Mission 29: Underground Exploration – Depth 2. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon.