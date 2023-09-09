Genshin Impact: Freminet Talent Guide

Freminet is a 4-Star Cryo Claymore character from Genshin Impact. He and his automaton buddy, Pers, work together in combat.

Freminet is the third Fontaine character to debut in Genshin Impact Version 4.0. He is a 4-Star Cryo Claymore character who loves diving. Overall, he should be used as a Main DPS due to his lack of off-field Cryo application.

Most of Freminet’s damage will come from his Elemental Skill, so prioritize leveling that up over the other Talents. However, because of the Pers Timer state, his Normal Attack will also deal Cryo DMG. Though that Cryo DMG is considered Elemental Skill DMG, Freminet will use Normal Attacks enough to warrant leveling up that Talent next. Finally, you can leave his Elemental Burst for last.

Combat Talents

Normal Attack – Flowing Eddies

Freminet can perform up to 4 consecutive attacks. Like always, his Charged Attack and Plunging Attack damage is tied to his Normal Attack Talent. Again, this Talent should come second to Pressurized Floe. Though Pers Timer damage does not scale off of Flowing Eddies, you do need to perform Normal Attacks in order to trigger the Cryo DMG. Increase this Talent to keep the damage up relative to the Pressurized Floe Talent.

Elemental Skill – Pressurized Floe

Freminet deals Cryo DMG before entering the Pers Timer state for 10 seconds. During this time, his Elemental Skill turns into Shattering Pressure.

Pers Timer gains a Pressure Level every time Freminet uses his Normal Attacks. This will also deal Cryo DMG which is considered Elemental Skill DMG.

Shattering Pressure has different effects depending on the Pers Timer Pressure Level.

Level 0: Unleashes a vertical cut that deals Cryo DMG.

Levels 1 to 3: Unleashes a vertical cut alongside Pers that deals both Cryo and Physical DMG. This DMG scales off of the Pressure Level. The Elemental Skill icon will also change to reflect Shattering Pressure.

Level 4: Borrows the power of a fully-pressurized Pers to deal Physical DMG. Additionally, Flowing Eddies will be replaced by Shattering Pressure. The Elemental Skill icon will change to Pers.

Freminet is a Pneuma-aligned character. At certain intervals, after attacking, a Spiritbreath Thorn will appear and deal Pneuma-aligned Cryo DMG.

Elemental Burst – Shadowhunter’s Ambush

Freminet deals AoE Cryo DMG and resets his CD for Pressurized Floe. He also enters the Subnautical Hunter mode for 10 seconds. While in this state, Freminet’s resistance to interruption increases, and his Elemental Skill receives two buffs.

First, Pressurized Floe’s CD will decrease by 70%. Normally, the Pressurized Floe CD is 10 seconds long. During Subnautical Hunter’s duration, it’s reduced to 3 seconds. Second, Normal Attacks will increase the Pers Timer by 1 additional Pressure Level – instead of 1 level, Normal Attacks will now increase the Pers Timer by 2 Pressure Levels. Also, frost released by Freminet’s Normal Attack will deal 200% of their original DMG. These effects will be canceled when Freminet leaves the field.

Passive Talents

1st Ascension – Saturation Deep Dive

When Freminet unleashes Pressurized Floe: Shattering Pressure, if the Pers Times has not reached Pressure Level 4, its CD will be decreased by 1 second.

4th Ascension – Parallel Condensers

When Freminet triggers Shatter against opponents, Pressurized Floe: Shattering Pressure DMG will increase by 40% for 5 seconds. If you have a C4 or higher Freminet, you should run him on a Shatter team.

Utility Passive – Deepwater Navigation

Freminet decreases the Aquatic Stamina consumption for your team by 35%.

Combat Talent Materials