Genshin Impact: Best Zhongli Builds

Building Zhongli is an art, not a science. Figure out the scaling system Genshin Impact uses for him, then you're good to go!

The CEO of Geo returns once again for Genshin Impact Version 3.0. Rerunning with newcomer, Tighnari, Zhongli is not only attractive, but an absolute unit. He truly deserves his (former) title as the Geo Archon.

Best Position – Support or Sub-DPS

Generally, Zhongli functions best as a Shield Support or Sub-DPS. Zhongli creates strong shields with a long duration. Paired with a Healer, you’ll potentially never have to use food again. The Shield Support build focuses on boosting Zhongli’s Max HP as much as possible, since his shield scales off of it. This also ends up boosting Elemental Burst (Planet Befall) damage due to Zhongli’s second Passive Talent.

THe Sub-DPS build can go one of two ways: focus on Geo DMG or focus on Planet Befall. The Geo build revolves around Zhongli’s Elemental Skill DMG since it has a relatively large AoE. If you can create two pillars from the Skill, boosting Geo DMG becomes much more important because you can cover more of the field in continual Geo DMG.

The Planet Befall build focuses on buffing Planet Befall’s DMG as much as possible. Though similar to the above, it requires additional attention to Energy Recharge. Planet Befall has a high Energy cost and Zhongli isn’t the best at charging. But Planet Befall can do some amazing damage using this build. And, because this build also boosts HP, Zhongli’s shields will be stronger than the other Sub-DPS build.

However, Zhongli makes for a pretty good Main DPS if you try hard enough…

Best Weapons

5 Star – Staff of Homa

Staff of Homa boosts both HP and attack. It boosts a character’s CRIT DMG by a percent. Its Weapon Skill increases HP by 20% and provides an ATK Bonus of 0.8% calculated off of the wielder’s Max HP. The Staff of Homa grants an additional 1% increase if the wielder’s HP drops below 50%, bringing the ATK Bonus up to 1.8%.

So much of Zhongli’s strengths directly scale off of his Max HP, to the point where he seriously benefits from anything that boosts HP.

Honorable mentions include the Calamity Queller, Vortex Vanquisher, and Primordial Jade Winged-Spear.

4 Star – Lithic Spear

Most likely, the Lithic Spear would be the most advantageous for the Geo Sub-DPS build. It provides an ATK boost by a percentage. Its Weapon Skill grants a 7% ATK increase and a 3% CRIT Rate for every Liyue native on your team. This stacks up to 4 times, so if you use a full Liyue team, you’ll receive the full number of stacks.

Honorable mentions include The Catch and Favonius Lance.

3 Star – Black Tassel

Zhongli is the only character who can benefit from using Black Tassel. This is by far the worst 3 Star Weapon in the game because of its useless Passive Skill. Black Tassel boosts the amount of damage done to Slimes, the easiest enemies in the game.

However, it is the only 3 Star Weapon that boosts a character’s Max HP. Since Zhongli’s shields and attack scale off of his HP, Black Tassel grants Zhongli more benefits than the Passive Skills of the other 3 Star Polearms.

Best Artifacts

4PC Tenacity of the Millelith

Though Archaic Petra is tempting, Tenacity of the Millelith is the best set for Zhongli. This mostly comes down to its 4 piece bonus. At 2 pieces, Tenacity increases HP by 20% – perfect for Zhongli’s scaling. At 4 pieces, it boosts ATK and Shield Strength when you hit opponents with an Elemental Skill. ATK increases by 20% and Shield Strength by 30% for 3 seconds. This can be triggered once every 0.5 seconds and when the character equipped with this set is not on the field.

Compared to Archaic Petra, Tenacity offers better benefits for Zhongli and the rest of the team. Because Tenacity’s ability can be triggered without Zhongli on the field, it works well for any player who frequently cycles through characters to apply their Elemental Skills.

2PC Tenacity of the Millelith or Archaic Petra + 2PC Noblesse Oblige

It depends on how you use Zhongli, but you can equip either 2 pieces of Tenacity or Archaic with 2 pieces of Noblesse Oblige. Archaic Petra will increase Geo DMG by 15% while Noblesse Oblige increases Elemental Burst DMG by 20%. Generally, this combination lends itself to boosting Planet Befall. However, if you want a more even distribution of power, you can rely on the HP increase for Shield and ATK scaling.

4PC Noblesse Oblige

At 4 pieces, Noblesse Oblige grants all party members a 20% ATK increase after using an Elemental Burst. Much like Gladiator’s Finale and Wanderer’s Troupe, Noblesse Oblige is usually easier for players to stock up on. This set would be best for Zhongli’s Sub-DPS build due to the Elemental Burst buffs.

Best Teams

Physical DMG Support

This places Zhongli in the Support role, focusing on debuffing enemies’ Physical Resistance. Swords, Claymores, and Polearms automatically deal Physical DMG. Bows deal Physical DMG as long as it’s not a charged shot. Genshin Impact treats Physical DMG like it does Elemental DMG, so it helps to think of Physical DMG as a form of Elemental DMG.

So teams focusing around Physical DMG should consist of Sword, Claymore, and Polearm characters. Eula is the best Physical DMG DPS available, so she would be good to build around to get the most out of Zhongli’s debuff.

Full Geo

Use this team if you hate damage. Right now, the only issue with the Full Geo setup is the usual lack of a Main Geo DPS…but you can try using Zhongli to fill the spot. Geo Traveler is a fantastic unit and can fill in as a Sub-DPS, so it’s possible to use Zhongli and Traveler as Sub-DPS units. From here, you can fill the remaining spots depending on which Geo characters you like. Yun Jin and Gorou provide Support buffs. C6 Ningguang is an absolute beast. And of course, Itto is a Geo tank who actually benefits from DEF boosts, so he can take all of your DEF % Artifacts.

Geo Resonance

This team needs the Geo Traveler to work to its full potential. So far, Geo Traveler is the best element for the Traveler. But not only do the Traveler’s Geo Constructs do a lot of damage, they will also resonate with Stone Stele’s Geo pulses. Your two other spots can be filled by characters of your choosing. You can use characters that react well together, such as Pyro and Electro, or try to go for double resonance. Though most players don’t do it, double Geo and double Anemo is an option.