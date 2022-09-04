SRPG Lost Eidolons Locks Down September Release Date

Turn-based SRPG Lost Eidolons has a release date! The stylish and seemingly quite deep title that was planned to come to both PC, and Xbox Series X|S has narrowed its release window for one of the platforms and pushed the other, with the game coming to PC, via Steam on October 13, 2022, meanwhile the Xbox Series X|S versions of the game have slid into 2023. Other versions of the game, presumably for PlayStation platforms, won’t launch until sometime after that, though developer Ocean Drive Studio has yet to announce these particular SKUs.

The team also used the release date reveal to announce to Xbox One owners that the planned version for their console is no longer, with it being canceled, the reason being that Ocean Drive Studio wanted to focus on the newer platform to ensure that players were experiencing “the best experience” as they played. Ocean Drive Studio’s CEO Jae Kim said, regarding the release date reveal, “As fans of tactical RPGs ourselves, we would like nothing better than to have Lost Eidolons join the ranks of great games of the genre when we launch. We’ve had to delay the launch a couple of times based on our players’ feedback after conducting two betas and two Steam demos. It meant we had to spend more time and money to make changes, but looking at the game now, I have no doubt the delays were worth it. I hope all of our beta and demo players will be proud of the final product they helped shape, and count Lost Eidolons as a great tactical RPG.”

For those unaware of Lost Eidolons, here’s an overview of the game, courtesy of Ocean Drive Studio:

“About

Lost Eidolons is a tactical turn-based strategy RPG set in a fantasy world called Artemesia. Cycle between the tactical turn-based grid combat and an out-game unit management system to prepare, outwit, and prevail in each of the sequences and discover the outcome of the revolution.

The story follows Eden, a reputable mercenary in his hometown of Lonetta. When an aristocratic conspiracy causes his fall from grace, he is left with no choice but to follow the machinations of fate that will engross him into a ploy to overthrow the conquering Emperor, Ludivictus. A journey riddled with moral dilemma, bitter farewells, and emotional betrayal; Eden’s journey will force him to discover who he really is on this grand stage.

Key Features

Over 30 hours of gameplay.

Compelling main story combat and side story combat.

Fully voice-acted cutscenes.

Quests, gearing up, and over 30 units to recruit.

Over 20 classes for units to advance to.

Supports English, Korean, Russian, German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and Simplified Chinese, with other languages to be determined.”

The news of the release date, was accompanied by trailer which can be viewed above.

Source