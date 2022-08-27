Genshin Impact: Zhongli Constellation Guide

With Zhongli back for his third Genshin Impact rerun, it's time to decide whether to power up Zhongli or roll for Tighnari.

With Genshin Impact rolling out Sumeru, the new character banners are Tighnari – the first Sumeru character banner – and Zhongli. If you want to return to Liyue, want Zhongli, or want to make Zhongli even better, it’s time to roll.

Overall, Zhongli’s best Constellation is C1. Though Zhongli is already fantastic, the extra Stone Stele is the most useful effect out of the six. But if you’re a really big Zhongli fan or you’re that one person who uses him as Main DPS, going up to C4 or C5 provides both attack and shield benefits.

C1 – Rock, the Backbone of Earth

You know what’s better than one pillar? TWO pillars! This Constellation allows two Stone Steles to exist simultaneously. Two pillars means double the Geo damage and shield generation from any Elements within Stone Stele’s AoE. But more importantly, you can take even more funny pictures involving the Steles.

C2 – Stone, the Cradle of Jade

Planet Befall grants nearby characters on the field a Jade Shield when it descends. This Constellation is very useful if you do a lot of Co-Op, since nearby teammates will get a shield. If you have C2 Zhongli, this is the point where you should build him as a Support since both his Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst will generate a Jade Shield.

C3 – Jade, Shimmering through Darkness

Upon activation, this Constellation increases Dominus Lapidis by three levels. Dominus Lapidis will have a max Talent Level of 15.

C4 – Topaz, Unbreakable and Fearless

This Constellation affects Planet Befall, increasing its AoE by 20% and increasing its petrification effect by two seconds. Planet Befall will potentially affect more enemies and said enemies will be frozen for slightly longer. Ruin Guard Island just became a lot more feasible. Coupled with C2’s Jade Shield, Zhongli may never take damage. So if you hate damage, go for C4!

C5 – Lazuli, Herald of the Order

Upon activation, this Constellation increases Planet Befall by three levels. Planet Befall will have a max Talent Level of 15.

C6 – Chrysos, Bounty of Dominator

This Constellation specifically affects the Jade Shield. Due to the previous Constellations, Zhongli’s Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst will generate a Jade Shield. When the Jade Shield takes DMG, 40% of that DMG converts to HP for the current character. This is capped at 8% of that character’s Max HP.

So not only will the shield protect you, but it’ll heal you! This is great for the weekly bosses and any area of Teyvat giving you trouble (like the Masanori fight). Just remember the healing cap.